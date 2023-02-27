5G News
New Beats Fit Pro colors are already $30 off

New Beats Fit Pro colors are already $30 off

By Abraham
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Don’t think you have to pay full price to get the Beats Fit Pro in new colors. Amazon is already selling the true wireless earbuds in Coral Pink and Volt Yellow for $170, or $30 off. The discount doesn’t apply to Tidal Blue, alas, but this still means you can get vibrant hues for less than you’d pay for ‘safer’ options.

The new Beats Fit Pro variants are functionally identical to the originals, but that’s not a bad thing — they’re still our favorite wireless earbuds for workouts. The comfy, stable fit and sweat resistance make them well-suited to the gym. Solid active noise cancellation (ANC) helps you tune out the rest of the world. And importantly, their sound quality is better than you might expect. You’ll get Beats’ signature bass, but it’s balanced and doesn’t overpower higher-frequency elements, Toss in six hours of listening per charge with ANC enabled and these are buds you can use throughout the day.

You may still want to consider other earbuds, such as the AirPods Pro if you find them on sale. There’s no wireless charging on the Beats Fit Pro, and the ANC is stronger on Apple’s higher-end models. And while Beats’ Android support is robust, you may want to look at options like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Pixel Buds Pro if you want something particularly Android-friendly. If those aren’t obstacles, though, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

