New Beats earbuds in collaboration with Kim Kardashian

The Apple subsidiary is bringing out three new Fit Pro models in skin tones. The influencer designed the look. Distribution is relatively exclusive.

Apple’s audio subsidiary has entered into a new partnership with a billionaire influencer: Kim will be able to help design the brand’s products in the future. The first are three unusual new variants of the popular Fit Pro active noise canceling sports earplugs.

Idea from Instagram star

According to a video that Beats released along with the announcement of the new devices, Kardashian came up with the idea herself: she wanted headphones that were made in a “neutral tone”, so she even had the Fit Pro, which she treasured, from specialists colorize Then she sat down with Beats and the came about.

The result is three new variants of the Beats Fit Pro in skin colors. There had already been leaks and pictures about this in advance – however, the cooperation with Kardashian had not penetrated. The colors are now named differently. Instead of “mica”, “ochre” and “umber” they are now called “moon” (light), “dune” (medium) and “earth” (dark). According to Kardashian, she “wanted to get away from headphones that are colorful.” She wanted to “make a statement”. The devices could either blend in visually or stand out.

Technology is unchanged

Skin tones are used for both the Fit Pro’s charging case and the buds themselves – including their signature ear hook to keep them from falling out during exercise. The hardware remains unchanged: it comes with an H1 chip for fast connection to iPhone, iPad, Mac & Co., has ANC with transparency mode and spatial audio support. You can also use “Hey Siri” to quickly activate the Apple voice assistant.

Beats x Kim (Video: Apple)

When it comes to the availability of the three new variants, however, Apple is taking a special approach: They are only sold through Apple’s online shops in the USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan and Germany, and also through selected Apple stores. In Germany, only the Berlin store on Kurfürstendamm is supplied. Furthermore, sales in the USA and Canada also run via Amazon, in Germany and Switzerland also via Zalando. The price is around the 200 euros that Apple usually asks for – price reductions in retail are unlikely. Availability begins August 16, and Apple is also planning a “Beats x Kim” ad campaign.



(bsc)

