New batteries for electric cars that charge in 72 seconds

In general, electric vehicles are still in an early stage of adoption. Its commercial deployment is still in the expansion phase and the technologies used remain subject to constant improvement, which could continue to surprise us.

A new battery technology developed by the Swiss startup Morand promises to completely change the paradigm of these vehicles, offering a charging time of just 72 seconds, a period similar to —and even shorter— than what it takes to charge the tank today. of a traditional car, with an internal combustion engine.

- Advertisement -

Fast charging batteries for electric vehicles

The new technology Developed by Morand, called eTechnology, which can charge electric cars in just 72 seconds, it is based on a hybrid system that uses traditional battery technology and ultracapacitors. This new electric hybrid battery system could become a hugely influential factor in the future adoption of electric vehicles.

In addition to its efficient charging time, another benefit of eTechnology, according to Morand, is the fact that it can also offer a much longer lifespan than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

After testing a prototype of its eTechnology solution, the company reported that its battery example can be recharged to 80% in just 72 seconds, to 98% in two minutes, and to full in 2.5 minutes.

- Advertisement -

These reported charging times, the company clarifies, do not apply to the largest battery packs, over 100 kWh, used in the most demanding electric vehicles. Rather, this technology is suited to small city cars, such as the Citroën Ami, which has a 5.5 kWh battery. Similarly, this resource could also be useful for drones and electric bicycles, which require fast response times thanks to fast charging.

Morand reported that he has tested his eTechnology prototype for more than 50,000 charge cycles, ensuring that his technology shows the potential required to retain energy for many more charge and discharge cycles than a traditional lithium-ion battery.

Another outstanding aspect of this development is that the technology used works efficiently even in extreme temperatures, setting an exception to the rule that currently applies to conventional batteries used with electric vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Morand was founded by former F1 driver Benoît Morand, who played a crucial role in the development of the Hope Racing Oreco 01 Hybrid, the first hybrid prototype that started at the 24 Hours of Le Mans more than ten years ago. Today, this company pursues the purpose of applying energy technologies developed for motoring in everyday solutions that contribute to the transition to clean energy.

eTechnology batteries are still expensive from their production. In order to reduce these costs and get its production scaled to a level that makes it commercially viable, Morand is already working with a partner to bring its technology to market.