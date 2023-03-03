5G News
New audio mixer in quick settings and more, this is what’s new in Windows 11

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Microsoft is presenting the news that Windows Insiders will find after the new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 available on the Dev Channel, highlighting the new audio mixer in the quick settings, the expansion of Auto Color Management (ACM) to a greater number of monitors, voice access enhancements, and updated touch keyboard settings, among other new features and improvements.

About him new audio mixer in quick settingsusers will be able to manage the audio level independently per app more easily, with additional control to swap devices on the fly, plus a keyboard shortcut to take them to this feature: WIN + CTRL + V.

Microsoft adds that it is also making it easier to enable Windows Sonic with a quick access list of installed spatial sound technology, inviting you to go to the Microsoft Store for additional spatial audio technologies.

The other novelties of the new compilation

On the other hand, retrieve the new touch keyboard settingswhich they initially introduced in build 25188 and had to disable in later builds, to fix the various bugs, and which comes to replace the “Show touch keyboard when no keyboard is attached” checkbox by offering a new menu instead dropdown with 3 options to choose from: always, neverand When there is no keyboard connected.

On expansion of Auto Color Management (ACM) to a greater number of screensnote that Dev Channel Insiders will be able to enable this feature for their SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) displays, noting that this feature was available for a select SDR display, and “make all colors in all SDR apps Windows, color-managed or not, appear accurately and consistently across all supported displays.”

Microsoft says that to activate this feature, you have to go to Settings > Display > Advanced displayselect the correct screen and activate the option Automatically manage color for applications.

voice commands

Regarding the voice access enhancements, completely redesigned voice access app The complete revamp of the help page has been included to make it easier to use and understand.

Users will be able to use the search bar to find the commands they need more easily, where each command will be accompanied by a description and examples, and where the commands will be organized into different categories.

In future compilations, the information of existing commands will be completed, with the possibility that some may not be available from the start. For now, voice access is available in English dialects, and Microsoft is introducing new commands for selecting and editing text using voice access.

In addition to these new highlights, Microsoft has also introduced a number of changes and improvements to this build for Windows 11, although not all of the features introduced will reach all Insiders at the same time.

More Information/Image Credit: Microsoft

