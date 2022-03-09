New at the event: M1 Ultra Chip

Yes, it is a novelty, although it was expected as rain in May. Apple has presented a new chip to society, which we assume will go to the new Macs. We are talking about a beast. We are talking about the M1 Ultra. If the previous M1 were powerful, the Ultra promises prodigious results on paper. The truth is that the American company has found the key to sell many Mac devices.

The M1 Ultra is a giant compared to the M1 Max

Although it was not one of the rumors that were being spread the most on the networks and in the specialized media, the American company has just presented to society what may be one of the best Apple products. We are talking about the M1 Ultra chip that the new Macs will have and with it, incredible performance can be obtained.

If with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were presented in October, and with which Apple has reached unimaginable heights for computers and especially for the misfortune of Intel, it is now launching the M1 Ultra processor, which offers 128 GB of memory unified. With 114 billion transistors, It has 800 GB per second of memory bandwidth and 2.5 TB / s of bandwidth between processors.

They are staggering figures. But they do not end here. This processor 20-core CPU offers 16 high-performance cores and 4 high efficiency cores. With a 32-core neural engine, it can perform 22 trillion operations per second. With a 64-core GPU, that’s eight times faster GPU performance compared to the M1 chip introduced in 2020.

We can give more figures than right now is what we can offer because the speed with which Apple is presenting this Peek Performance does not allow us to talk about forecasts but about details that the company is offering. On paper, of course. We will wait for the tests but come on, they are going to overwhelm.

This M1 Ultra chip offers H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW support hardware accelerated with 2 video decoding engines, 4 video encoding engines and 4 ProRes encoding and/or decoding engines.

No wonder designers and craftsmen who need power appear in the presentation and rave about the M1 Ultra chip.