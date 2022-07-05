HomeMobileAndroidNew Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro: Asus' gaming mobile returns...

New Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro: Asus’ gaming mobile returns with raw power and the best connectivity

By Brian Adam
New Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro: Asus' gaming mobile returns with raw power and the best connectivity
new asus rog phone 6 and 6 pro: asus' gaming
Last year, a few months after announcing the asus ROG Phone 5, the company officially presented its usual mid-season renewal, which on that occasion came in the form of two models: the Asus ROG Phone 5s and the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro. These two powerful phones have been the company’s flagships in the gaming segment until now, because the manufacturer has just launched the new Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro.

They both have on board what’s new from Qualcomm and they inherit the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen from their predecessors, although they raise both the refresh rate and the touch sampling frequency. From behind, we find the brand’s logo with LED lights in the case of the ROG Phone 6 and a secondary screen in its older brother.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro data sheet

ROG PHONE 6

ROG PHONE 6 PRO

SCREEN

6.78-inch AMOLED
FullHD+ resolution (2,448 x 1,080 pixels)
165Hz
HDR10+
720 Hz touch sampling
1,200 nits maximum brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus

6.78-inch AMOLED
FullHD+ resolution (2,448 x 1,080 pixels)
165Hz
HDR10+
720 Hz touch sampling
1,200 nits maximum brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Adreno 730 GPU

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Adreno 730 GPU

RAM

12/16GB LPDDR5

18GB LPDDR5

INTERNAL STORAGE

Up to 512GB UFS 3.1
Support NTFS external hard drive

Up to 512GB UFS 3.1
Support NTFS external hard drive

DRUMS

Dual 3,000mAH
6,000mAh total
65W fast charge

Dual 3,000mAH
6,000mAh total
65W fast charge

REAR CAMERA

50 megapixels, SONY IMX766
13 megapixel wide angle
macro camera
Video up to [email protected]

50 megapixels, SONY IMX766
13 megapixel wide angle
macro camera
Video up to [email protected]

FRONT CAMERA

12 megapixel SONY IMX663

12 megapixel SONY IMX663

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 12 with ROG UI and Zen UI

Android 12 with ROG UI and Zen UI

connectivity

WiFi 6E
5G NSA and SA
Bluetooth 5.2
dual gps
Dual nano SIM
USB Type-C x2

WiFi 6E
5G NSA and SA
Bluetooth 5.2
dual gps
Dual nano SIM
USB Type-C x2

BACK FACE

LED lights on the ROG logo

Customizable secondary display

OTHERS

Stereo front speakers
Fingerprint reader under the screen
notification LEDs
IPX4 protection
pressure triggers
headphone jack

Stereo front speakers
Fingerprint reader under the screen
notification LEDs
IPX4 protection
pressure triggers
headphone jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

173 x 77 x 10.3mm
239g

173 x 77 x 10.3mm
239g

PRICE

12/512 GB: 1,029 euros
16/512 GB: 1,149 euros

18/512 GB: 1,329 euros

Everything you need to play big

Asus Rog Phone 6 6 Pro 05

Asus ROG Phone 6 (left) and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro (right)

Asus has provided these two phones with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,448 x 1,080 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the panel offers HDR10 + support, has a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

Inside both models, we find the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with the Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (18 GB in the Pro variant) and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage with external hard drive support NTFS. As an operating system, they bring Android 12 with ROG UI and Zen UI.

Asus Rog Phone 6 6 Pro

To feed themselves, they have a dual 3,000 mAh battery (6,000 mAh in total) that supports 65W fast chargingand when it comes to connectivity, they offer the most advanced options, including WiFi 6E and 5G NSA/SA.

The photographic equipment is the same in both phones: 12 MP front camera and rear camera with 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 13 MP wide angle and macro lens. Both can record video in 8K at 24fps.

Also noteworthy are the stereo front speakers, the pressure triggers and the headphone jack. Also, on the back, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has LED lights on the ROG logo, while the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro includes a small secondary screen with PMOLED panel where we can see customizable animations.

Price and versions of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro

Asus Rog Phone 6 6 Pro 04

The Asus ROG Phone 6 will go on sale in two colors and two configurations from the third week of July, while the Pro variant will be available in a single configuration in mid-August. Prices are as follows:

  • Asus ROG Phone 6 12GB/256GB: 1,029 euros.

  • Asus ROG Phone 6 16GB/512GB: 1,149 euros.

  • Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 18GB/512GB: 1,329 euros.

In addition, from the third week of July, the company will market the following accessories for these phones: DEVILCASE case ($39.99), AeroActive Cooler 6 fan ($89.99), ROG Clip mount ($29.99), ROG Kunai 3 gamepad in black or white ($119.99 euros) and the screen protector ROG Phone 6 Glass Screen Protector (29.99 euros).

More information | ASUS

