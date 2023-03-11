5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew arrival! Word gets new shortcut to paste plain text and...

New arrival! Word gets new shortcut to paste plain text and more

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New arrival! Word gets new shortcut to paste plain text and more
new arrival word gets new shortcut to paste plain text.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft announced last Thursday, 8, the arrival of new features on its main platforms aimed at improving the user experience. One of the applications contemplated with these innovations was Word, a text editing service that will soon receive a shortcut (CTRL+SHIFT+V) for pasting text without formatting.

This command can be used by users in different text editing programs, but until then it was not available in Word, conditioning the use of a manual tool. As Microsoft employee Jennifer Gentleman explains, this feature has started to be available in the beta channel and should be expanded to the stable version soon.

In a post made on the Microsoft 365 Insider profile, on Twitter, the developer reinforces that the arrival of this function should improve the productivity of editor users. While it’s one of the standout features this Q1, the company has also announced other features that will be incorporated into Word in the coming months.

- Advertisement -

During the annual Ability Summit conference, big tech took the opportunity to highlight its efforts in inclusion with the launch of an accessibility assistant for all apps in the 365 plan. This function should alert the owner of the file if a certain textual or visual element is not adapted for all audiences.

Microsoft also took advantage of the event to confirm Translator’s support for 13 new African languages, giving users more options for compatibility with foreign languages.

123 offers Google Play: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Announcement

Did you like this news in Word and other apps? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Free games from the Epic Games Store were redeemed 700 million times in 2022

It has already become a tradition among PC gamers to take advantage of promotions...
Latest news

Exclusive-Colombia’s Amazon Reserves Suffer Staffing Delays, Risking Environmental Damage

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Protected areas in Colombia's Amazon region are at risk of increased...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.