New arrival! Word gets new shortcut to paste plain text and more

Microsoft announced last Thursday, 8, the arrival of new features on its main platforms aimed at improving the user experience. One of the applications contemplated with these innovations was Word, a text editing service that will soon receive a shortcut (CTRL+SHIFT+V) for pasting text without formatting. This command can be used by users in different text editing programs, but until then it was not available in Word, conditioning the use of a manual tool. As Microsoft employee Jennifer Gentleman explains, this feature has started to be available in the beta channel and should be expanded to the stable version soon.

In a post made on the Microsoft 365 Insider profile, on Twitter, the developer reinforces that the arrival of this function should improve the productivity of editor users. While it's one of the standout features this Q1, the company has also announced other features that will be incorporated into Word in the coming months. - Advertisement - During the annual Ability Summit conference, big tech took the opportunity to highlight its efforts in inclusion with the launch of an accessibility assistant for all apps in the 365 plan. This function should alert the owner of the file if a certain textual or visual element is not adapted for all audiences. Microsoft also took advantage of the event to confirm Translator's support for 13 new African languages, giving users more options for compatibility with foreign languages.

