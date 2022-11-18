Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
New Apple TV 4K arrives in Brazil with lower value compared to the previous generation

The new Apple TV 4K finally reached the Europeian market. The item was approved by Anatel in October and can now be purchased by customers in 64GB and 128GB versions. In general, there are no big news in relation to the last generation of the device, but it arrives with a HDR10+ and chip A15 Bionic🇧🇷

In case you don’t remember, this is the same processor present in the iPhone 13 models, launched by Apple in 2021. Therefore, in terms of performance, the product should not disappoint its users. Another important detail regarding the specifications is that the model arrives with more RAM, as previously reported by TechSmart.

In addition, the product maintained several of the characteristics of the previous generation model. Now, between the two variants, the one with 128GB of internal storage has an Ethernet port for cable connection and it also supports the Thread protocol, which is aimed at the internet of things.

Another detail is that this model is that the Siri Remote arrives with a USB-C port for charging. By the way, Europe is the only country that received the Apple TV 4K with the cable with this standard for charging the accessory.


Price and delivery time

Among prices, the 64GB model is being sold for R$ 1,500, but with cash payment, the customer is entitled to a discount, reducing the value to R$ 1,349.10. The same goes for the 128GB model, which costs BRL 1,700, but the price is reduced to BRL 1,529.10 with a discount for paying in cash.

