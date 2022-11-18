New Apple TV 4K arrives in Brazil with lower value compared to the previous generation

The new Apple TV 4K finally reached the Europeian market. The item was approved by Anatel in October and can now be purchased by customers in 64GB and 128GB versions. In general, there are no big news in relation to the last generation of the device, but it arrives with a HDR10+ and chip A15 Bionic🇧🇷

In case you don’t remember, this is the same processor present in the iPhone 13 models, launched by Apple in 2021. Therefore, in terms of performance, the product should not disappoint its users. Another important detail regarding the specifications is that the model arrives with more RAM, as previously reported by TechSmart.