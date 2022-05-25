new apple delays, which products are affected?

All companies, to a greater or lesser extent, are affected by the supply problems that exist in China (due in some cases to the incidence of COVID). The point is that Manzana It is no stranger to this and, from what has been known, there are delays in the delivery of some of its products. We show you which ones are affected.

The teams that have been affected are the following: MacBook Pro; iMacs; MacStudio; and even in the Studio Display. Therefore, we are talking about a good number of models that, in addition, are part of the new range of products that Apple currently has on the market. And, the curious thing, is that it is not the first time that delays in the delivery of these equipments have been announced, since the first users who reserved them so communicated it.

A historical review of what happens

At the beginning of May it was when the delivery of some models was expected, at least the first ones, but it was Apple itself that indicated that many of the models we were talking about would be delivered to end of June or beginning of July. The reason had to do with problems in the supply chain, which was not being efficient enough due to the effects of the pandemic.

Well, today it has been known that delivery times are increased again. Taking into account the published data, the equipment that has Apple M1 Pro or Max processors, it will be necessary to wait until August 8 (in the case of using other hardware, the times are reduced a little down to July 28). The reasons are exactly the same, since the effects of COVID remain serious in China, which is the country in which the Cupertino company works when it comes to assembling its equipment.

pixabay

Interestingly, this delay largely affects the store that Apple has, because in some retailers it is possible to find configurations that have estimated delivery times that are lower (as long as the base configuration is maintained, in case of modifying aspects such as memory, the times are lengthened very significantly, which suggests that RAM and memory disks storage are to blame for the delays.). Therefore, the problems are there.

Some exceptions on Apple laptops

Yes, luckily there is one. This is the 13-inch MacBook Pro, since this model is one of those that right now has no delay in delivery. Consequently, if the idea you had in mind to buy one of these models, you’re in luck (the same goes for the MacBook Air that can be had at home in about a week). The fact is that Tim Cook’s wishes, which indicated that the supply problems would disappear in a short time, are not going to be fulfilled. And this is indeed a novelty.

