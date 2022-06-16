New Android mobile brand shows the original back of its first model

Nothing is a new brand of smart mobile phones launched by Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of OnePlus, who will try to gain a foothold in the market through iconic models with original designs, programming the presentation of his first model, called Nothing Phone (1)for next July 12, which can be followed through the Internet in a special section available within its website.

And while there is still less than a month to go before the presentation, a period of time for which we will see rumors and leaks parade, Pei himself wanted to offer a preview of the design of the first smartphone model through your company profile on Twitter.



New mobile brand wants to be noticed through its designs

The manager has shared an image of what will be the ultimate back of the new Nothing Phone (1)highlighting the fact of being white in color and with a completely transparent chassis, although the electronic components are hidden using trims, making it possible to deduce the location of some of them.

In this sense, You can see the area that your wireless charging system will occupy, and you can even clearly see its rear lighting system based on LED strips, with a lighter shade of white, which will represent the company’s icon.

This image further confirms that this model will bring two rear cameras instead of the three typical in many other mobile brandsIt can be deduced that the first will be the main camera with a better diaphragm opening, while the second could be an ultra wide-angle camera.

At the moment, the data that is known is that this model will come with a Snapdragon processor, it will have a 45W fast charging system, and it will come with Android 12 under the Nothing OS customization layer.

It is unknown if there will be other color variants or there will be varied RAM/Storage configurations. The company already has its first wireless headphones with an avant-garde design on the market.

In addition, those interested in this brand will be able to use the Nothing Launcher application launcher, which is available in beta on the Google Play Store, which will allow them to discover the user experience that will come as standard under Nothing OS.

More information: Nothing.tech