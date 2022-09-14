New Amazon Kindle downsizes to improve on all fronts

- Advertisement -

announced the new generation of Kindle Introducing the smallest and lightest version of this popular e-book reader. With a price of 109.99 euros, it offers premium features, support via USB Type-C for battery charging and data transmission, a battery life of six weeks and has doubled the data storage capacity.

The new Amazon Kindle aims to be a better product on all , since apart from having d autonomy and storage capacity to reach 16GB, incorporates a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch and anti-glare capabilities. This represents a significant jump compared to the previous generation, which supported 167 pixels per inch.

The increased pixel density per inch should result in a very noticeable improvement in sharpness. In addition, the adjustable front light and dark mode take care of providing comfortable reading in low light or dark situations.

Added to all of the above are functions highly appreciated by Amazon customers, such as X-Ray, which provides relevant information about people or places mentioned in a book, and the integrated dictionary to quickly look up any word. The app for iOS and Android, which has been simplified in its latest versions, allows you to register a unit of the device more quickly to start reading sooner.

The new Amazon Kindle, apart from improved features, is smaller, so now, according to the company, it fits in a pocket and allows comfortable reading for longer by holding the device with one hand.

Another interesting aspect is the distinctive Climate Pledge Friendly, which credits a greater reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous generation products. The new version of the electronic book reader is made of 90% recycled magnesium and its packaging is fully recyclable as part of Amazon policy. The company has set a goal for 100% of its product packaging to be recyclable by 2023.

The new generation of the Amazon Kindle will begin to be marketed on October 12, 2022 at the aforementioned price of 109.99 euros, although reservations are already open for those who are especially interested in the device.