New AirPods Pro 2 Exceed expectations with its functions

- Advertisement -

At Apple’s Far Out event, the company announced the new “ Pro 2 (2022)” that with their features. They promise, among other things, a new H2 chip, dedicated spatial audio, dual ANC, touch controls and longer battery life, as well as better sound quality and more adaptability.

The “AirPods Pro2 (2022)” will cost the same as the AirPods Pro in the US.

The company has made efforts to improve noise cancellation and battery life, as well as introduce small innovations related to security, microphones and other aspects.

The new “AirPods Pro2” may look very similar to the original AirPods Pro, but there are many differences that will make these wireless earphones very popular.

- Advertisement -

There are plenty of reasons to upgrade from the previous “AirPods Pro (2019)”, including new and improved noise cancellation, extra speakers in the case to make them harder to ignore, and an improved transparent mode for chatting with friends.

Although the official price is the same as previous AirPods Pro models, the price of the previous model has dropped considerably and will continue to drop until the end of availability.

The characteristics of the “AirPods Pro 2 (2022)”.

The only difference between the AirPods Pro 2 and its predecessor is a minor change to the microphone and additional black caps. If you buy them to show off the latest Apple product, the results will be disappointing.

Although the case is the same size as its predecessor, there are some notable changes. For starters, the AirPods Pro 2 case has four dots on the bottom: one to the right of the Lightning charging port and three to the left (probably one of Apple’s last uses of this port).

- Advertisement -

One of the main novelties of the “AirPods Pro 2” is the different touch compared to the previous model; Now we can control the playback volume without having to take out the phone to control it manually, as other devices on the market do.

Previously, there was only one control button with such as stopping the music, this is now a thing of the past.

If you lose your AirPods Pro 2, you can find them through the Find My Phone function, since it acts as a speaker and sound output. It was a smart move because the test was quite loud and we missed these cases for almost a week because we couldn’t hear them in the house.

- Advertisement -

On the side of the case is a small cable clip that can be inserted into the AirPods Pro 2 through a holder to hang them from a bag or strap. It’s now waterproof with an IPX4 rating, which means it can withstand light rain and sweat.

The new AirPods Pro 2 (2022) are the successors to Apple’s original AirPods Pro for 2019 and are most of what we’ve come to expect from the successor to Apple’s flagship headphones.

Although we won’t have a full review until we get our hands on them, we hope they’ll be a solid update on the originals. As announced at the Far Out event, shipments of AirPods Pro (2022) will begin on September 23.