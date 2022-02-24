Tech NewsCommunication

New AI sensor technology for self-driving cars

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Researchers developed an AI system for car radar sensors capable of filtering out interfering signals caused by other radar sensors, greatly improving their ability to detect objects.

Among its improvements over similar technologies already seen, this advance is considered more robust against climatic and environmental influences, as well as other new types of interference.

Read:

Stadia launches touch gestures to play without a controller on Android: HUMANKIND is the first game

Hardening self-driving car technology

In order to properly interact with and adapt to their environment, the safety and driving assistance systems of modern cars rely on the work of their sensors, such as cameras, lidar, ultrasound and radar.

Specifically, radars are essential components. These sensors provide the vehicle with location and speed data of surrounding objects. However, while they are operating they usually have to deal with numerous disruptive and environmental influences on traffic. Interference from other equipment (radar) and extreme weather conditions create noise that negatively affects the quality of the radar measurement.

“The better the denoising of interfering signals works, the more reliable the position and speed of objects will be,” explains Franz Pernkopf, from the Institute for Signal Processing and Speech Communication, in conversation with the Graz University of Technology, Austria.

Together with his team and partners at Infineon, Pernkopf developed a neural network-based AI system that mitigates mutual interference in radar signals, far exceeding the current state of the art.

Read:

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion: look at the features and price of the new cell phone

The researchers developed model architectures for automatic noise suppression based on so-called convolutional neural networks (CNNs). These filter visual information, identify connections, and complete the picture using familiar patterns. Because of their structure, these networks consume considerably less memory than other neural networks, but still exceed the available capabilities of radar sensors for autonomous driving.

With a bit width of 8 bits, the model achieves the same performance as comparable models with a bit width of 32 bits, but with the difference and advantage that it only requires 218 kilobytes of memory. This corresponds to a storage space reduction of 75%, which means that the presented model far exceeds currently known technical capabilities.

Now its researchers want to optimize this model so that it also works outside of learned patterns and recognizes objects even more reliably. To this end, the researchers want to find out how the system determines its predictions and which influencing factors are most decisive for this. This process within the network has previously only been understandable to a limited extent. In Pernkopf’s words: “We want to make the behavior of CNNs a little more explainable. We are not only interested in the result of the output, but also its range of variation. The smaller the variance, the more secure the network..

The work from now on will continue to be intense for Pernkopf and his team, since the researcher hopes that his technology can be implemented in the radars of the cars that are manufactured in the coming years.

Previous articleOPPO Find X5: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us
Next articleRealme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Realme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge

Back in September of last year, Realme launched Narzo 50 series with two entry-level models: the...
Communication

New AI sensor technology for self-driving cars

Researchers developed an AI system for car radar sensors capable of filtering out interfering signals caused by other...
Reviews

OPPO Find X5: follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Came the day. Today we have an appointment with OPPO to learn about its new...
Tech News

FreeDOS 1.3 is the first new version in six years and confirms that DOS is still alive

FreeDOS 1.3 is the new version of the operating system that once defied Microsoft and now defies the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.