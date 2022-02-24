New AI sensor technology for self-driving cars

Researchers developed an AI system for car radar sensors capable of filtering out interfering signals caused by other radar sensors, greatly improving their ability to detect objects.

Among its improvements over similar technologies already seen, this advance is considered more robust against climatic and environmental influences, as well as other new types of interference.

Hardening self-driving car technology

In order to properly interact with and adapt to their environment, the safety and driving assistance systems of modern cars rely on the work of their sensors, such as cameras, lidar, ultrasound and radar.

Specifically, radars are essential components. These sensors provide the vehicle with location and speed data of surrounding objects. However, while they are operating they usually have to deal with numerous disruptive and environmental influences on traffic. Interference from other equipment (radar) and extreme weather conditions create noise that negatively affects the quality of the radar measurement.

“The better the denoising of interfering signals works, the more reliable the position and speed of objects will be,” explains Franz Pernkopf, from the Institute for Signal Processing and Speech Communication, in conversation with the Graz University of Technology, Austria.

Together with his team and partners at Infineon, Pernkopf developed a neural network-based AI system that mitigates mutual interference in radar signals, far exceeding the current state of the art.

The researchers developed model architectures for automatic noise suppression based on so-called convolutional neural networks (CNNs). These filter visual information, identify connections, and complete the picture using familiar patterns. Because of their structure, these networks consume considerably less memory than other neural networks, but still exceed the available capabilities of radar sensors for autonomous driving.

With a bit width of 8 bits, the model achieves the same performance as comparable models with a bit width of 32 bits, but with the difference and advantage that it only requires 218 kilobytes of memory. This corresponds to a storage space reduction of 75%, which means that the presented model far exceeds currently known technical capabilities.

Now its researchers want to optimize this model so that it also works outside of learned patterns and recognizes objects even more reliably. To this end, the researchers want to find out how the system determines its predictions and which influencing factors are most decisive for this. This process within the network has previously only been understandable to a limited extent. In Pernkopf’s words: “We want to make the behavior of CNNs a little more explainable. We are not only interested in the result of the output, but also its range of variation. The smaller the variance, the more secure the network..

The work from now on will continue to be intense for Pernkopf and his team, since the researcher hopes that his technology can be implemented in the radars of the cars that are manufactured in the coming years.