New AI Features in FlexClip Video Editor

Flexclip is used to edit videos for social networks for a long time, and now we have it even easier thanks to a series of AI functions that speed up the work.

This is the first article where we introduce such functions. On future occasions we will show you tricks to make the most of each function.

FlexClip’s New AI Features

Automatic Subtitling FlexClip has integrated a feature that automatically generates subtitles for your videos. He automatic captioning saves time and effort in the video editing process, allowing content creators to focus on other important aspects of video production.

Text to Speech Conversion The function of text to speech allows users to convert written text into spoken words. This advancement enhances the accessibility of videos, making the content more inclusive to a broader audience.

Text to Video Transformation with the tool text to video, users can transform text content into visually appealing videos. This feature favors the creation of dynamic videos without requiring advanced editing skills. We’ll cover it in more detail in later articles, as it can be used in many ways.

Image Generation The new ability to imaging of FlexClip allows users to create personalized images according to their preferences. This provides a wide range of possibilities to produce visually captivating videos.

script creation. She is one of the ones that has surprised me the most. We just have to specify the theme and see how a script is generated automatically, with the possibility of transforming said script into a video with a single click, being able to specify the type of subtitle we want.

How to Use FlexClip to Create Technology Videos

FlexClip has not only integrated these powerful AI features, but also offers a comprehensive platform for video editing. Here’s how to use FlexClip to create impactful tech videos for your YouTube channel.

Step 1: Go to the FlexClip editor page and upload your footage from your PC, mobile, Dropbox or Google Drive. Then drag them to the timeline.

Step 2: The next step is to polish your media resources. Cut out unwanted scenes and add filters to give your videos a new look.

Step 3: Apply effects to your tech videos and use the automatic captioning feature to add descriptive text.

Step 4: The last step is to add music or sound effects to give your tech video an atmospheric feel. Use the fade in and fade out effect to make it flow smoothly.

Step 5: Once finished, you can download the tech videos to your desktop or share them directly to your YouTube account.

It is important to mention that these tools not only make the video editing process easier, but also offer a way to improve the quality and effectiveness of your content. The possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up in the world of video editing are truly exciting, and we can’t wait to see how creators take advantage of these features to take their content to the next level.