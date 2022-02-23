New advances in the search for a cure for HIV

In times marked by the pandemic, the efforts of medicine have been favored by recent technological developments.

Following the news that a third person has been cured of HIV, a Northwestern Medicine expert said partially compatible blood cells could be used to cure many people living with cancer and HIV.

A new treatment for HIV

The new treatment, which uses blood from umbilical cords, may lead to fewer complications than previously explored cures. This would open the doors for patients from more diverse backgrounds to receive treatment. However, this treatment is unlikely to be offered to people without life-threatening cancer, said Richard D’Aquila, associate vice president for research at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

“The two previous cases required a living donor”D’Aquila said. “You had to have a good match of what are called HLA alleles to make sure that the donor and the recipient had very similar-looking immune cells. It’s almost impossible to find that match among the few people who have this mutation that doesn’t allow HIV to enter immune cells.”.

“This study was designed to test this idea that a more common pool of blood cells from cord blood may help given the greater number of cells available. During childbirth, it’s easy to get, so there are groups that have been storing these umbilical cord blood cells.”.

D’Aquila, also the Howard Taylor Ricketts Professor of Medicine in Feinberg’s Division of Infectious Diseases, is studying new approaches to treating HIV using intrinsic immunity.

“The previous cases had graft-versus-host disease, which occurs when the donor’s immune cells cause an immune reaction against the recipient’s cells.”D’Aquila said. “Some of the recipient cells are attacked and killed by the grafted donor cells and by the cancer, which helps clean up the last little bits of cancer and leads to a higher chance of remission”he specified.

“It’s not that scary”D’Aquila said regarding the impact generated by his advances. “All of these cases had life-threatening cancer and needed this procedure to cure their cancer, so they use cells that have this special mutation that doesn’t allow HIV to enter immune cells. They still had the good cancer-killing ability of those immune cells, but they couldn’t get infected with HIV after the patient’s own immune system was killed and then repopulated with someone else’s cells.” the scientist pointed out, referring to the particularities of his finding.

“I can’t see this being offered to people who don’t have a malignancy. We can get there if we do a lot more and refine the procedure, but it’s not next month that people will start getting cord blood cell transplants.” the scientist was honest about the conditions that would guarantee success for his strategy.

“I’m glad to see that we continue to make progress and it’s actually important right now because COVID-19 hasn’t helped the HIV epidemic.”said D’Aquila regarding the value of these advances. “Our efforts to decrease the HIV epidemic have suffered due to COVID, so any positive news on how we can better attack HIV, I think, is very welcome at this time.”added to his words.