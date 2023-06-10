New Advance in Alzheimer’s Treatment Provides Hope for the Future

- Advertisement -

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects millions of people around the world. Until now, available treatments have focused on relieving symptoms and have failed to address the underlying cause of the disease. However, a recent study has revealed promising results that could usher in a new era in Alzheimer’s treatment.

The study, known as the Clarity AD trialhas shown for the first time that a drug called lecanemab It is capable of slowing down the cognitive deterioration characteristic of the disease. Lecanemab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a key Alzheimer’s-related protein, called amyloid-beta, and clears it from the body.

The first step toward disease-modifying treatment

Until now, available treatments for Alzheimer’s have been considered “symptomatic therapeutics,” that is, they provided a modest boost to cognitive performance but did not act on the underlying mechanisms of the disease. The Clarity AD trial was the first to unequivocally suggest a disease-modifying effect with clear clinical benefit.

The study results are significant, as they demonstrate that lecanemab can slow the rate of cognitive and functional decline by 25% to 35% compared to placebo over an 18-month period. This means that patients could experience a better quality of life and a delay in the progression of the disease.

The role of amyloid-beta peptide in Alzheimer’s

Amyloid-beta peptide, which forms characteristic plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, has been a target of study in previous research. However, the results of those studies have not been effective. Although there is still an ongoing debate about the importance of amyloid-beta in the disease process, the Clarity AD study provides sufficient evidence to support the hypothesis that its removal has a disease-modifying effect.

The potential of early interventions

One of the key aspects that is being investigated is the right moment to intervene in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. The Clarity AD trial focused on patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. However, there is a belief that intervening even earlier in the disease could be more effective.

In this sense, a study called AHEAD is being carried out, which evaluates the effects of lecanemab in cognitively normal individuals but with elevated levels of amyloid-beta in the brain. The aim is to determine if a preventive benefit can be achieved, delaying the onset of cognitive decline and reducing the progression of the disease.

Possible combination treatments and side effects

In the future, combination treatments may be investigated that target both amyloid-beta and another protein called tau, which also plays a role in Alzheimer’s. Therapies that target tau are currently being developed and could lead to important advances in the treatment of the disease.

As for side effects, lecanemab and other similar drugs can cause swelling in the brain and bleeding. However, most cases are asymptomatic or mild. Although there are rare cases of more serious brain bleeding, the incidence rate is low and it is hoped that they will be adequately managed in future studies.

A ray of hope for patients and their families

The impact of these advances in Alzheimer’s treatment has been significant for patients and their families. While not a cure, the possibility of slowing cognitive decline and preserving mental function brings hope and optimism to those affected by the disease. Patients, especially those in the early stages of the disease, want to live fully and any treatment that can help them do so for a longer period is welcome.

Although there are still many questions to be answered and more research to be done, the results of the Clarity AD trial mark an important milestone in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The road to more effective treatment and the search for a cure for this debilitating disease are well underway, and the scientific and medical community continues to work hard to improve the lives of those who suffer from it.

More information at medicalxpress.com