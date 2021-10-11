New 16-pin 12VHPWR connector: 600 watts of power, and limited to PCIE Gen5

The 12VHPWR connector is presented as an exclusive solution for graphics cards compatible with the PCI Gen5 standard, and as the successor to the 12-pin connector that, not long ago, NVIDIA released to power its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. the approach of that 16-pin cable is going to be the same, and the truth is that, broadly speaking, it has the same objectives as that one.

When the 12-pin connector was announced, some doubts were raised about its compatibility with current sources and standards. In the end, everything was resolved in the best possible way, since NVIDIA itself included an adapter that allowed to convert traditional 8-pin connectors into 12-pin ones, provided that our source met a series of requirements that varied depending on the graphics card that we were going to use.

In the case of the new 16-pin 12VHPWR connector, the information we have seen suggests that this new standard will work, solely and exclusively, with graphics cards based on the PCIE Gen5 interface, which means that only next-generation graphics solutions will be able to take advantage of it. However, in this sense I think it is important to introduce a small nuance, and it is that it is rumored that the RTX 3090 Ti could be the first to use this connector, and this would not be based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, but on Ampere, it is I mean, it would fit into the current NVIDIA graphics generation.

12VHPWR connector: up to 662 watts on one cable for PCIE Gen5 graphics cards

That is the maximum power that this connector could reach, in theory. Of the 16 pins that it integrates, 12 of them are used for power tasks, while the other four are signal transmission connectors that deal with coordinate power delivery to avoid problems. It is not difficult to understand, imagine what could happen if 662 watts of power were supplied uncontrollably to a graphics card. However, for security and stability reasons, it will end up limited to 600 watts.

The 12VHPWR connector target would be do away with top-of-the-line graphics card designs that require three 8-pin connectors. It is a successful approach, as it will help us reduce cabling and also allow us to respond to future increases in consumption that we will see in the most powerful graphics cards within the new generation. Yes, I am referring to the GeForce RTX 40 series and the Radeon RX 7000 series, two ranges that could end up exceeding TGP’s 400-450 watts without a problem.

Other important changes that the 12VHPWR connector introduces, in addition to everything we have said and its exclusive support for PCIE Gen5 graphics solutions, include a reduced pin pitch size to 3mm (4.2 mm on traditional 6- and 8-pin connectors), and an increase in total amperage to 55.2 amps (at 12 volts). Each pin can hold an intensity of 9.2 amps.

It goes without saying that, to be able to use a 16-pin connector together with a top-of-the-range PCIE Gen5 graphics card it will be necessary to have a good power supply, not only in terms of power, but also in terms of amperage on the 12V rail. Lower quality fonts can end up giving problems, but most mid-range models easily meet those requirements. The Corsair RM850, for example, is rated at 850 watts and 70.8 amps on the 12V rail.