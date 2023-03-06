New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air could arrive this summer according to Gurman!

- Advertisement -

Everything seems to indicate that Apple is getting closer to launching a new 13-inch MacBook Air full of updates along with a new 15-inch MacBook Air. At least this mentions Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, indicating that they could arrive “between the end of spring and summer.” Although apparently the processors of these devices are still a “big unknown”.

The new MacBook Air will arrive soon

The renowned journalist, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently mentioned that it is quite “plausible” that the 13-inch MacBook Air would be integrating the M3 processor which has not yet been announced. This chip may be manufactured based on TSMC’s 3nm process. Performance points to improve too. It is also important to remember that the current 13-inch MacBook first arrived in July 2022 and it is powered by the M2 processor that has a 5nm process.

The journalist, however, did not provide any details about the processor that will integrate the 15-inch MacBook Air. I note the popularity that still remains with consumers for the M2 chip. Although at this point it would be a bit behind after the possible launch of the M3 chip. During February, a Taiwanese DigiTimes post claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air would have the M2 processor inside. But said medium may not be entirely sure about Apple rumors in its history.

- Advertisement -

Apple’s supply chain has already been preparing the display panels for this new 15.5-inch MacBook Air since February. At least this is what screen analyst Ross Young has been able to share, who has a fairly specific track record regarding screens. The Air model would have the largest dimensions in Apple’s history, as this device had only come in sizes 13 and 11 inches.

Despite the large amount of rumors, there is still a lot of unknowns regarding the MacBook Air models. However, the journalist Gurman points to the possibility that these two Air models will arrive by the summer of 2023. There is also some possibility that Apple decides to launch a desktop Mac Pro M2. In addition to arriving an improved 24-inch iMac for the second semester of the current year.