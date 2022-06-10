never click on a link wp20.ru in whatsapp

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world, making it a target for cybercriminals looking to infect their victims. If you have received a strange link that starts with wp20.ru, do not open it, as it could jeopardize your privacy and limit the correct use of your smartphone.

If you open a link wp20.ru you will be infecting your device with a WhatsApp virus that can cause you serious problems. This is how the link wp20.ru infects you Read more Instagram drops IGTV button, but only 1% downloaded the app If you enter the link, an adware is automatically installed on your mobile causing it to send you advertisements without discrimination. Your phone will start displaying advertisements in the form of notifications, which will make it very annoying just to continue using your device normally. whatsapp viruses Read more Facebook speeds up AI training by culling the weak

More worrying is the fact that the link can theoretically also retrieve some of your private WhatsApp information like your phone number and even your name. The collection of this private information can be used for account theft or sold to third parties.

The main recommendation is that you do not open it. Even if it has been sent to you by a trusted contact, it is most likely that it has been previously infected and it is the adware itself that is being shared and spamming to your contacts so they bite and can be reproduced. In case you have received it from an unknown number, block that contact so that they cannot send you anything again.

In the event that it is already late and you have verified that your mobile acts strange and shows all kinds of ads if you clicked on a link of this type, what you can do is install an antivirus on your smartphone so that it detects the threat and eliminates it.

Do not open it from WhatsApp Web either

The damage caused by opening this file is not exclusive to mobile devices. Its effectiveness in PC web browsers is also reported. In other words, if you usually use the WhatsApp Web version, you will also be in danger, so don’t be tempted to open it to see what it is.

whatsapp web

Wp20.ru has the ability to adhere to common browsers like Chrome, Firefox and Edge and alter their settings. For example, you can replace the home page domain, search engine tool and toolbars, in order to display sponsored content. As a result of this, you may start seeing different pop-up ads, promotional links, banners, and page redirect notices every time you start a new browsing session.

Though browser hijackers are not true viruses and lack the harmful capabilities From representatives of typical malware categories such as Trojans, spyware, or ransomware, we cannot ignore the fact that there are certain potential security risks and dangers that may be related to their activity. The biggest danger, in fact, does not come from the hijackers themselves (they do not have malicious code in them that could harm your system) but from the randomly generated banner ads they display, which