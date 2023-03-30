Neuralink seeks partners to test its brain chips in humans

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is also known for his neurotech company, Neuralink. Since 2016, Neuralink has been developing brain chips that are expected to cure a range of conditions, from blindness to paralysis. The company’s goal is to create neural interfaces that allow direct communication between human and machine brains, potentially allowing people to control electronic devices with their minds.

However, before these chips can be used on a large scale in humans, clinical trials need to be carried out. Although Neuralink has demonstrated the effectiveness of its chips in monkeys (relatively, since they had certain problems), it has not yet found a partner to carry out the implantation in humans.

Challenges in finding partners for human testing

Although Neuralink has demonstrated the effectiveness of its brain chips in monkeys, it has yet to find a partner to carry out implantation in humans. The company has approached the Barrow Neurological Institute, an organization with a rich history of implanting brain devices, for a possible collaboration. However, the institute’s technology focuses on deep brain stimulation to help patients with Parkinson’s disease, not the brain-computer interface being developed by Neuralink. Also, no brain-computer interface has been approved by the FDA for use in humans.

Another challenge for Neuralink is the federal investigations against it. In 2022, the US Department of Agriculture launched an investigation into allegations that the company had rushed its experiments and caused unnecessary suffering and death in monkeys. On the other hand, the Department of Transportation is also investigating Neuralink for its handling of dangerous pathogens between 2018 and 2020.

Opportunities for Neuralink

Despite these challenges, Neuralink also has significant opportunities as it seeks partners to conduct clinical trials. If Neuralink can find a partner willing to run clinical trials, it could pave the way for FDA approval of brain chips in humans.

Competitors’ advances in neurotechnology, such as Synchron, could help Neuralink. Synchron also uses a brain interface, which has received FDA approval for human trials and implanted its first device last year. Elon Musk has even expressed interest in investing in the company. We’ll see how this ends.

Merely illustrative image created with Midjourney