Neuralink reached a record valuation of $5 billion dollars

Neuralink, the startup led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is shaking up the world of brain implants and has achieved an impressive market valuation of $5 billion.

One of the latest pushes the company received was to win approval from US regulators for human testing of its innovative brain chip. Although these advances are promising, they still face challenges and hurdles before they can bring their technology to the commercial market.

The path to a $5 billion valuation

News of the approval of human testing has generated increased investor confidence in Neuralink. In fact, immediately after the announcement, the company’s shares were offered on the private market at a valuation of $7 billion, with a price per share of $55 USD. Although details of the actual agreed price have not been disclosed, this figure demonstrates the growing interest in the company.

Challenges and future prospects

Despite the advances and high expectations, experts believe that Neuralink still faces several challenges before it can be approved for commercial use. Kip Ludwig, former director of the neural engineering program at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), suggests it could be at least another 10 years before the company’s brain implant reaches the market.

In addition, Neuralink is also facing federal investigations related to its handling of animal research. These challenges could further delay the commercialization process and require increased scrutiny from regulators.

Musk’s ambitious goals and potential applications

Elon Musk has a bold vision for Neuralink and his brain-reading gear. He envisions his brain chip as a way to provide able-bodied and disabled people with surgical inserts to treat various conditions including obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia. He has even speculated on the possibility of using the technology to surf the web and achieve telepathy.

While these long-term goals are exciting, Neuralink executives have described more modest short-term goals, such as helping paralyzed patients communicate by using their minds to generate text on a computer screen. These more pragmatic approaches could open doors to broader applications in the future.

The skepticism of the experts

Despite the enthusiasm and demand for Neuralink shares, some experts in the biomedical field maintain a skeptical approach. Arun Sridhar, a scientist and entrepreneur specializing in neuromodulation, has called the company’s valuation “crazy” considering the early stage of development of its brain implant.

Outside of those with the potential to help people overcome physical limitations and treat various conditions, Neuralink is on its way to revolutionizing the way we interact with technology and our own minds.