Neuralink and other similar technologies can cause personality changes

Elon Musk has been working on his neurotech startup, Neuralink, which has been looking to implant a brain chip in humans since its founding in 2016. After years of animal testing, Musk announced in December that the company plans to start human trials within six months.

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) can translate brain signals into digital outputs, which could allow users to move a cursor, send a text message, or type in a word processor just by thinking. While the initial focus is on medical use cases, such as helping paralyzed people communicate, Musk has stated his intention to bring Neuralink’s chips to the mass market, similar to a “Fitbit on the brain.”

- Advertisement -

There are more than 200,000 people around the world who already use some form of BCI, mostly for medical reasons. Some use cases include prevention of epileptic seizures, detection of Parkinson’s diseases, and deep brain stimulation therapy. In addition, more speculative applications have been proposed, such as playing video games or manipulating virtual reality.

Potential problems with brain-computer interfaces

Although still in its early stages, BCI technology poses ethical and safety concerns, especially if they are used for non-medical purposes. Some researchers have reported unwanted cognitive changes, such as a feeling of dependency or that your sense of self has been altered. Positive effects have also been reported, such as improving personality and self-perception in patients suffering from depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

BCI technology remains largely a product of the medical industry, although non-medical applications have been proposed. As technology continues to improve, it’s getting closer to Musk’s vision of having a “Fitbit on the brain.” However, ethical and security issues remain a major concern, especially if brain chips can change important parts of the personality of the users.

According to the article published in Business Insider, BCIs can cause changes in the personality of users, both positive and negative. In some cases, patients who have used BCIs have reported improvements in your personality and self-perception, especially those who suffer from diseases such as depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder. On the other hand, some patients have experienced unwanted changes in their personality, including a feeling dependent on the device and a lack of self-awareness.

- Advertisement -

Researchers are trying to understand how and why these changes occur, but it has been suggested that they may be related to the alteration of brain signals or the interruption of the natural neural activity patterns of the brain. Although the long-term effects of BCIs on personality have not yet been extensively studied, experts stress the importance of addressing the risks and ethical challenges associated with this emerging technology.