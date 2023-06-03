Neuralangelo: The revolution in 3D reconstruction thanks to Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

The company NVIDIA Research has taken a revolutionary step in the field of 3D reconstruction with its latest development: Neuralangelo. This powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model is capable of converting 2D video into detailed three-dimensional structures, generating virtual and realistic replicas of buildings, sculptures and other objects in the real world.

Generating 3D Objects with Intricate Details

Imagine Michelangelo sculpting impressive, lifelike visions from blocks of marble. Neuralangelo does something similar, but in the digital world. This innovative tool can generate three-dimensional structures with intricate details and textures, allowing creative professionals to import these objects into design applications for editing and use in fields such as art, game development, robotics, and industrial digital replication.

Advances in Texture and Detail Capture

One of Neuralangelo’s main advantages is its ability to accurately capture the textures of complex materials, such as roof tiles, glass panels, and smooth marble, from 2D video. This capability significantly exceeds previous methods used in 3D reconstruction. The high fidelity of the reconstructions makes it easy for developers and creative professionals to quickly create usable virtual objects in their projects, using images captured with smartphones.

The Three-Dimensional View of the Neural Model

Neuralangelo uses neural graphics snapshots, the technology behind NVIDIA Instant NeRF, to accurately capture these fine details and textures. When analyzing a video of an object or scene shot from different angles, the model selects multiple frames that capture different points of view. In this way, Neuralangelo creates a rough three-dimensional representation of the scene, similar to how a sculptor begins to carve the shape of an object.

Once the camera’s position has been determined in each frame, Neuralangelo’s AI optimizes the rendering to enhance detail, much like a sculptor spends time and effort carving stone to mimic the texture of fabric or figure. human.

The Application in Various Creative Fields

The end result is a large-scale three-dimensional object or scene that can be used in virtual reality applications, industrial digital replicas, or robotics development. This opens up a world of possibilities for developers and creative professionals, allowing them to recreate real-world objects and environments in the digital world.

In a demo, NVIDIA researchers showed how the model can recreate everything from iconic objects like Michelangelo’s David to everyday objects like a cargo truck. Additionally, Neuralangelo can reconstruct both the interior and exterior of buildings, as demonstrated with a detailed 3D model of the park on NVIDIA’s Bay Area campus.

A Glimpse into the Future of 3D Reconstruction

Neuralangelo’s potential is undeniable. Its ability to accurately translate textures and details in three-dimensional environments will open up new possibilities for developers and creative professionals. Importing detailed objects, whether small statues or massive buildings, into virtual environments for video games or industrial digital replicas will become more accessible and efficient.

The advancement presented by NVIDIA Research in the field of 3D reconstruction will be of great benefit to creators, as it will allow them to recreate the real world in the digital world with greater ease and precision. Neuralangelo technology paves the way for a future where the line between the physical and the virtual is increasingly blurred.

