NetzDG: Complaints to Facebook have more than doubled

In the first half of the year, received 170,233 under the . There is also continued active reporting on Twitter. TikTok scratches the record level.

Accordingly, Facebook in particular has recorded a steep increase in complaints from users or institutions. According to the Meta subsidiary’s latest transparency report, a total of 170,233 complaints were filed between the beginning of January and the end of June 2022, affecting 144,792 pieces of content. That is more than twice as many as in the first half of 2021, when the US group had to process 77,671 reports for 67,028 pieces of content.

In the first half of 2022, which was shaped, among other things, by social media discussions about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, 132,613 complaints were submitted by users, 37,620 came from complaints offices such as the hotlines of the eco Association of the Internet Industry or the voluntary self-regulation of multimedia service providers (FSM).

At 68,111, the largest number of references related to potential insults. With a good 50,000, the suspicion of incitement to hatred landed in second place, followed by defamation and defamation with 47,783 and 38,842 submissions respectively. With Facebook, it should be noted that a NetzDG complaint can give several reasons for illegality. For example, the total number of submissions relating to criminal offenses exceeds the number of complaints submitted.

Only around 15 percent relevant

After review by teams of now 186 professionals, which included two in-house lawyers at the end of June, Facebook deleted or blocked 22,826 pieces of content based on 24,184 approved complaints in the first half of the year. These figures have also roughly compared to the same period a year earlier. Accordingly, the examiners found a good 14 percent of the reports and almost 16 percent of the reported content to be relevant within the meaning of the NetzDG.

In addition, the company largely automated the removal of content for violating its community standards using upload filters. Worldwide, according to their own statements, there were 21.7 million posts with so-called hate speech between January and March alone. In the fourth quarter of 2021 it was only 12.4 million. The reason given by the group is “the improvement and expansion” of its own filter technology “in order to proactively identify hate speech and illegal content”.

According to the NetzDG amendment, which came into force at the end of June 2021, it should be easier for users to report suspected illegal content. A “counter-presentation procedure” was added to this. It should take effect in the event of differing views on deletions between users and providers. In the first half of the year, when this requirement first came into effect, Facebook received a total of 11,093 “counter-submissions”, mainly from users who had reported content. In 1,459 cases, the operator then changed its original decision, around 1,000 of them, however, in favor of the members who wrote the articles, i.e. not in the interests of the whistleblowers.

TikTok is scratching the record

Between January and June, TikTok received a total of 226,479 complaints about crimes under the NetzDG. 171,134 users submitted complaints, and complaints offices became active in 55,345 cases. For comparison: In the second half of 2021, the service, which is backed by the Chinese group ByteDance, received 174,224 entries. With the current figures, TikTok is scraping the previous record number of 246,434 complaints from the second half of 2020.

Over 40,000 reports related to insults in the first half of 2022. In second place, with 25,536 references, are complaints about hate speech, closely followed with 24,373 about the “spreading of propaganda by unconstitutional organizations”. 23,123 related to “violation of the most personal sphere of life through image recordings”, 20,438 to the distribution, acquisition or possession of “child pornographic content”.

In a total of 24,534 cases, TikTok took “measures” after an examination, i.e. blocked or removed the content assessed as punishable. This corresponds to almost eleven percent of the entries. The total number of counter-presentations was 21,771, in 4,417 of which the operator corrected his previous “judgment” (20.3 percent).

Youtube with a downward trend

On YouTube, the ups and downs in numbers continued between the first and second half of the year, with a generally downward trend. A total of 282,858 NetzDG reports were received on Google’s video portal in the first six months of 2022. 180,781 from users, 102,077 from online hotlines. Between July and December 2021 there were a total of 263,653 complaints, in the first half of 2021 there were still 311,839.

With more than 71,000 references between January and June, YouTube was again primarily concerned with “hate speech or political extremism”. Pornographic content comes second with 64,415 cases. “Personal injury or offense” is in third place this time with 40,548 references. The provider removed a total of 50,717 posts, compared to 43,847 in the previous six months. 98.31 percent of the reported content remained online in the first half of 2022 because the operator did not classify it according to one of the NetzDG criminal offences. Google is suing the counter-presentation process. YouTube therefore does not currently have to comply with the corresponding requirement.

On Twitter, the total of complaints increased from 682,487 in the second half of 2021 to 829,370 this time to. The submissions of individual users rose by 16.6 percent to 723,024, while those from complaints offices jumped by 70.1 percent to 106,346. However, anyone can pretend to be a hotline in the reporting process, according to the US operator. Compared to the first half of 2021, the numbers are slightly down overall.

In 118,938 cases between January and June, Twitter took action such as blocks or deletions. With seven submissions, the provider first consulted an external body. The most common reason for complaints was again hate speech, this time with 223,276 references. Insults came second again.



(vbr)

