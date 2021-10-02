Network Basics: What is WLAN and why is it important?

I’m sure many of our readers will be clear about what we mean when we talk about WLAN. It is a very popular and well-known concept in the technology sector, and in fact it is also one of the most important, but we are aware that other less knowledgeable readers probably have doubts about it, and do not finish being clear what exactly it means.

If you are one of them, do not worry, in this article we will explain, in detail, what it is and why it is important. In the coming weeks, we will be publishing other articles in which we will also talk about other basic concepts associated with networks and the Internet that are, without any doubt, very important, but that those people who are not so “put” in the technology sector still continue to generate doubts.

Well, for the beginning, What is WLAN? They are the abbreviations of «Wireless Local Area Network», that is to say, it refers to a wireless local area network connection. Unlike a LAN connection, which works in a wired way, a WLAN connection works without cables, completely wireless. These types of networks use Wi-Fi technology, in its different standards, to offer an Internet connection without having to resort to wiring.

Why do WLANs exist and why are they important?

It is very easy to explain. Imagine that your router was limited to LAN technology and that, therefore, you had to connect all your devices by cable to be able to access the Internet. It would be terrible, right? Well, that’s where WLAN networks come into play, since thanks to them we can use our smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices wirelessly.

Without WLANs, the multi-device environments that currently exist at both the home and business level would not be possible, and infrastructure-level costs That would entail creating an environment capable of accommodating dozens of devices using cable would be ridiculously tall. In the end, it is an issue whose importance goes beyond simple comfort, as we can see.

The WLAN interface is located perfectly integrated into any current general consumer router, and we can configure it in a fairly simple way through its interface. To do this, we only have to enter “http://192.168.0.1/” without quotes in the address bar of our web browser, enter the router’s configuration menu with our username and password, go to the WLAN section and that’s it. We can change important settings such as the names of our Wi-Fi networks, passwords and the public sampling of the name of those networks.

As you may have guessed from the previous paragraph, that means that a WLAN network must have a network name and a secure password to be properly protected, and that its performance will depend on the Wi-Fi standard we use. Thus, if our router is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, we will enjoy a very high performance, which will not happen if it is limited to Wi-Fi 4.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!