Network Basics: SSID, What It Is and Why It Matters

In this new installment of our series of specials dedicated to network basics we are going to talk about the SSID, a fundamental piece in any Wi-Fi connection since, as we are going to see next, it is necessary to be able to connect wirelessly to any router, it can also affect its security.

We start at the beginning, what is the SSID? They are the acronyms of “Service Set Identifier”, and is popularly known as nnetwork ombre, that is, the name we give to a specific Wi-Fi network. At a technical level, it acts as a code that identifies the wireless network it represents. For example, if when connecting to your wireless network it appears with the name of “Paquito 5GHz” that is the SSID of your network.

It is important to bear in mind that in a Wi-Fi connection that works in different bands it is possible to have multiple network names. For example, in my case I have an SSID and a password for the 2.4 GHz band and others for the 5 GHz band. It is a way to maximize the security of my connection, and speaking of security, I also have it disabled the public sampling of the network name, although I’ll talk about it later.

Why is the SSID important?

It is important for many reasons. The first because it is the identifier of our Wi-Fi connection, that is, if we do not know that identifier we will not be able to connect. Typically, routers are configured to publicly display the SSID of our Wi-Fi network, so that we only have to choose the corresponding name and enter the password.

To improve security, we can disable that public SSID sampling, which will mean that to connect to our Wi-Fi network we have to manually enter the name of the network. This adds a layer of security, because any attacker who tries to sneak into it will have to know our password, and also the name of the network.

On the other hand, the network name also matters because, in certain cases, it can provide very valuable information to any attacker. For example, if we leave the default name that the router brings, and it refers to a specific model or a specific operator, we may be exposing it to brute force attacks that take advantage of default password lists associated with those routers, or those operators. We will also be opening the door to exploiting potential vulnerabilities.

If we have changed the name and password, but we end up using a too personal SSID, we will also be giving information to any potential intruder. For this reason, it is advisable not to use our name, or any type of data that allows us to be identified, since this could facilitate the obtaining of our personal information, which in some cases helps to decipher passwords. You know that, nowadays, many people has things exposed on social media that shouldn’t be there.

You can change the SSID, and hide it, in the configuration settings of your router. To access these settings, enter “http://192.168.0.1/” in your browser and enter your credentials. If you have forgotten them, take a look at this article.

