Network Basics: Router, What It Is and Why It Matters

Today it is easier to find a person who has a router than one who does not. It is something totally normal, since this device is a fundamental element to be able to enjoy an Internet connection, at least in the most traditional sense, since it is true that thanks to the evolution of mobile networks, and miniaturization, it is no longer essential. Thus, for example, we can connect to the Internet using a smartphone and a 4G network.

The router is something very common, an element that has been integrated into our lives for a long time, but this does not mean that everyone is clear about what exactly it is, what role it plays and why it is so important. We are aware of that reality, and that he still has a lot of myths around him, and that is why we wanted to dedicate this new chapter of network basics to the router. Will you accompany us to discover its keys? Well, get comfortable, let’s get started.

What is the router and what role does it play?

We can define the router as an external network device and independent, since it requires its own power connection, which acts as a junction point to connect to Internet, either wired or wireless. We should not confuse it with the modem, since both have different functions.

Currently, the routers we use are all-in-one solutions including a modem, and these take care of integrating all the functions we need to connect to the Internet. This router with integrated modem is connected to the Internet connection service offered by our operator, either by cable (fiber, ADLS, etc.), and allows all devices that connect to it to access said connection.

The work of the router is, therefore, the nerve center that allows our smartphone, our television, our console, our PC and any other equipment to connect to the Internet, establishing a two-way communication with those devices. This means that, when we connect, for example, a PC, the router collects the packets it sends and those it receives.

Without the router, we would not have the necessary hardware to connect to the Internet, and in every way, since this device also integrates the necessary Ethernet connectors, the wireless network solution for Wi-Fi connections, and the key port to connect the service cable of our operator.

Why is the router so important?

With the explanation that we have given you previously, it is already easy to deduce it. It is important because it is the one that establishes that two-way communication that allows us to connect to the Internet, and because relevant aspects such as the speed of our connection, stability, security, compatible standards, both wired and wireless and the general user experience that we will have when browsing the Internet.

For example, if we have contracted an Internet connection for fiber optic reaching 1 Gbps symmetric, but our router only has 100 Mbps Fast Ethernet ports and it is limited to Wi-Fi N we will not enjoy the real performance of our connection, and if it is very old it may have been years without support, and it may be a drain in terms of security.

The router is so important because it directly influences our Internet connection, and it does so at all levels. If you don’t have a good router, you can never have a good Internet connection, it’s that simple.

