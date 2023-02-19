Netflix’s ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ trailer is a glimpse into a heartfelt quest

A young boy, searching for his long-lost sister, is fatefully told to follow a mysterious elephant. This serves as the foundation for the joyous, sentimental quest that Netflix’s The Magician’s Elephant will have us embark upon.

The animated film is based upon the novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo, the author whose work also includes Because of Winn Dixie, The Tale of Despereaux, and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

The journey sees main character Peter (Noah Jupe) seeking answers, with the story set against a magical town and featuring a cast of supporting characters: the countess, the king, the magician, the fortune teller being amongst them. The film sees the likes of Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou, and Dawn French as voice actors.

The Magician's Elephant comes to Netflix on March 17.