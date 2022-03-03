MobileAndroidTech News

Netflix’s new acquisition to strengthen its mobile gaming section

By: Brian Adam

Netflix strengthens its position in the mobile gaming segment with the acquisition of Next Games, a company based in Helsinki, Finland, a developer of mobile games such as the popular role-playing game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, based on the also popular flagship Netflix series. the video on demand streaming platform.

The agreement will cost around 65 million euros and the operation is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.

With this, Next Games joins the acquisition of Night School Studio, an American developer that is behind titles such as Oxenfree and Afterparty, made by Netflix during the past year, favoring the arrival of new mobile game titles over time. to Netflix Games.

Let us remember that Netflix Games is the offer that the video-on-demand transmission company offers its subscribers, at no additional cost, the download and installation of mobile games through the respective official application platforms for Android and iOS, offering games , most developed by third parties, which do not include advertising or integrated purchases within the application.

New mobile games for subscribers are coming

Regarding the participation of third parties in the development of mobile games for Netflix Games, we find Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, developed by BonusXP, a development company based in Texas.

For Mike Verdu, Vice President of Netflix Games:

While we are just getting started in gaming, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to create a world-class portfolio of games, with no ads or in-app purchases, that our members around the world will love.

The announcement also highlights that the studios they are acquiring are located in Helsinki, a city with a lot of creative talent, which is also close to other European cities where there is also a lot of creative talent.

With this, the increase in new titles over time is to be expected, an added value that is offered to users at no additional cost to spend their time beyond enjoying content on demand.

This acquisition, somewhat unusual for a company like Netflix, comes at a time when other major technology companies are also looking to make acquisitions in the gaming segment.

More information: Netflix

