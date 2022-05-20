Netflix’s “Mystery Box”, the option for children’s content

On May 19, Netflix announced an interesting feature, which is called “Mystery Box”. The new function has powers quite similar to the already existing “Play Something”. However, the difference this time is the approaches, since “Mystery Box” is a function that will allow parent users to improve the content they present to the smallest people in the home. Via suggest and display new and interesting content appropriate for them.

The so-called “Mystery Box” of Netflix, will be very consistent with the proposed name. Well, it is an interesting way to take younger users to new content, discovering the best of the platform for these ages. If it is already difficult to find content of maximum interest for ordinary users, “Mystery Box” seeks to facilitate this for children’s content.

Netflix announces “Mystery Box”, the ideal option for children

This particular feature announced just a day ago, It will be exclusive to the children’s profile on Netflix. “Mystery Box”, an option that will be present from the moment the user enters said profile, being on the main screen.

The procedure for any user is to tap on “Favorites Row” while on the home screen, followed by finding the “Mystery Box” feature. After doing this, Netflix will automatically present recommendations for children’s content on the screen.

Statements from Netflix indicated concern for children regarding the content presented. Reiterating that many times infants are easily attracted to anything, from songs to colors. This makes it difficult for parents to find something that is beneficial for their children.

The “Mystery Box” function is fully designed under this idea, being a place where parents can be safe with fun content that little ones can enjoy. In addition, through it, they will be able to continue discovering more and more favorite content.

According to Netflix, the excellent tool will be extremely attractive for users looking for this kind of experience. It will also grant new stories to your library, although it is not entirely confirmed how the “Mystery Box” is handled since Suggestions can be based on previously viewed content or completely random.

In the common profiles offered by Netflix, the random function already exists. However, “Play Something” or Reproduce Algo bases the suggestions on the content previously viewed by the user. Under this function, you can watch movies or series that are similar among your history. The new function is quite likely also reached all televisionshence it will be on Apple TV’s tvOS.