HomeTech NewsNetflix's Heart of Stone trailer is here, and Gal Gadot could be...

Netflix’s Heart of Stone trailer is here, and Gal Gadot could be the new Bourne or Bond

Tech News
xs6jbeptza6xbsbshrqgrm 1200 80.jpg
xs6jbeptza6xbsbshrqgrm 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

The huge entertainment showcase at Netflix Tudum 2023 brought us lots of treats, and it may have saved the best till last: the first trailer for Gal Gadot’s new action movie Heart of Stone has been revealed, and it’s a cracker. 

While many of the trailers unveiled last night were super-short teasers – and Heart of Stone itself had only previously released a teaser trailer – this new trailer is much more substantial and gives you a really good idea of what the film’s going to be like. 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Did it go bad? Reddit may have leak with more than 80GB disclosed, reveals hacker

Regarded as one of the main social networks in the world, Reddit has been...
Tech News

A crossroads for crypto? Regulators filed lawsuits against two major industry players : NPR

Regulators have filed major lawsuits against two of...

More like this

X