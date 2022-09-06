Netflix’s “Arcane” Becomes First Streaming Series To Win An Emmy In The Animated Program Category

Since a couple of years Netflix has become a fierce competitor in the awards ceremonies that celebrate the best of television and cinema, but before this weekend, the streaming platform lacked a victory to obtain: getting one of its many series originals will be crowned the best in that category.

The entertainment service won the award for best animated show in the Emmy with the series that premiered in its catalog in November of last year, becoming the time that a show of this type for streaming has won this award.

The series is divided into 3 “acts” of 3 episodes each, released for 3 consecutive weeks. (Netflix).

The show created by Christian Linke together with the company RiotGames managed to overcome Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons Y What If…, the latter one of the favorites, as it has the voice of the late actor Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

This is not the first time that an animation of Netflix competed in this category, in the past, productions such as Big Mouth either bojack horseman they had contended for this award, however until this weekend, no streaming service production had achieved it.

"Arcane" is aimed at a teenage audience and deals with more adult themes such as inequality, guilt, corruption, dilemmas and more. (Netflix)

During the award ceremony, he was the co-creator Christian Linke, who collected the award and detailed the hard and long road that it has been to make that transition between making video games and now producing television series and getting companies to believe in them as content creators.

“Thank you for this, this is a lot for us, since we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thanks to RiotGameswho worked on everything, and to all the people who have been with our game and League of Legends: Arcana for the last 12 years, who helped make it as big as it is now,” he said.

The Netflix series is based on “League of Legends”. (Netflix)

The Serie League of Legends: Arcana was released in November and was quickly renewed for a second season. The series, which is made in collaboration with RiotGamesis starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell Y katie leung and develops in the utopian region of the kingdoms of League of Legends Piltover and the oppressed subsoil of Zaun.

encouraged by Fortiche Productionsthe series follows the origins of the popular champions of the League, the sisters jinx Y Sawas they seek to reunite and overcome the world of Arcane of a dark power that generates violence and chaos, while threatening to keep the sisters apart.

The show was originally set to launch in 2020, but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Netflix)

The series features voice acting from Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc Y harry lloyd.

Last year, the animated series of adult swim, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, won the award for best animated program for the second half of the first season, beating out Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons Y South Park.

