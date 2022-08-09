Netflix would not be succeeding in the video game sector

is ​​not doing well with gaming. (photo: The Computer Group)

Netflix has been betting on them for a while game as a way to add value to its subscribers, who have dropped significantly.

Although video games adapt to the flow of Netflix contentthe truth is that they do not coincide to the same extent for users. At least that’s what a CNBC report reveals, which leaves no doubt about the progress of this Netflix project.

The company has been rolling out the games since last November to keep users engaged between its content-heavy releases. And its commitment to expand its video game portfolio from 24 to 50 by the end of the year represents a significant investment.

Netflix games are also restricted to subscribers and must be downloaded as a separate app. They may be free, a great way to attract new users to your platform, but they are a additional service in a subscription.

Nevertheless, very few of your subscribers are downloading games in the catalog of the streaming platform American.

According to the aforementioned medium, Netflix titles alone have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times. It sounds like a lot, but from one perspective, it’s very little. Really very little. They average 1.7 million daily users, according to Apptopia, an app analytics company. These almost two million daily users do not represent even 1% of the 221 million Netflix subscribers .

A slow growth of Netflix with its commitment to games

A great investment with just a 1% return. In fact, that’s almost half the total number of subscribers Netflix lost in the second quarter, or one million.

Immediately after lose another 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The figures are extremely relevant considering that this is the first drop in subscribers in more than a decade.

In general, it seems that the company will continue betting on games, at least in the medium term. Last year, Netflix COO Greg Peters said it had taken the company “months and years” to discover how games could keep customers on the service. Although with these numbers it is not clear that they will achieve it:

“We are going to be experimental and try a lot of things. But I would say the prize is in the long run by focusing more on our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building.” Peters mentioned in the presentation of results.

However, despite these numbers and the ambition to reach 50 games by the end of the year, the company is taking a breather. In fact, Leanne Loombe, director of external games for Netflix, has relaxed her expectations on this bet during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in June:

“We’re still intentionally keeping things a little quiet because we are still learning, experimenting and trying to discover what things are going to really resonate with our members, what games do people want to play.”