Netflix works to add social features to mobile games

’s may not have achieved the expected success, but from the Reed Hastings platform they are not throwing in the towel and will try to take mobile games to a new level by integrating social functions that favor competition between users in some of the titles phones available.

As reported by TechCrunch, since last July, Netflix has begun allowing users to start having “game identifiers” in titles such as The Breach, Bowling Ballers, Mahjong Solitaire and Heads Up!.



These game identifiers are described as “a unique public name for playing games on Netflix,” developer Steve Moser initially learned.

Boosting mobile games

To this are added references found in the application in which Netflix will allow users to invite others to play, as well as the possibility of seeing the position occupied by the scores achieved in the classification tables.

Given this evidence, the streaming company confirmed that it is exploring some capabilities for mobile games, including game identifiers, but has not wanted to give more information about the rest of the functions or about the moment in which all these new functions will begin to appear. be available to all users.

Kumiko Hidaka, a spokesperson for the company, has simply limited herself to saying the following:

We are always looking to improve our members’ experience on the service and are exploring different to enrich the Netflix mobile gaming experience.

Here the interesting thing will be to know if you can invite contacts who have a subscription or it will also be possible to invite any other even if they are not linked to Netflix. Also don’t forget that Netflix is ​​also starting to put together its development group for the new cloud-based gaming service.

This means that Netflix will clearly bet on games, both mobile games and game streaming in the cloud, to complement its subscriber-oriented offer and that for now we will have to wait to learn more about what the company is planning to differentiate itself from the other platforms on the market.