Netflix with ads could leave you without one of its best features

is ​​working on various strategies to maintain its user base. And one of them is based on offering a cheaper subscription but with advertising.

However, ads won’t be the only thing users opting for this plan will have to deal with. They may also be missing out on one of the best Netflix has to offer to enjoy your favorite shows and movies.

This will be the subscription with Netflix ads

As mentioned by Bloomberg, the source code of the Netflix app reveals new details about this economic plan with ads.

It not only confirms that users will not be able to skip ads and playback controls will be locked during ads, but also reveals that one of the premium features will no longer be available in this type of subscription.

In addition to advertising and the cut in the Netflix catalog, the subscription plan with ads will do without the “Downloads” function. In other words, you will have to say goodbye to downloading the episodes of your favorite series, or the movies that you have left pending, to watch them offline.

So forget about watching the new episode of your favorite series while you travel, when you wait for a shift or when you take a 5-minute break at work. Unless, of course, you don’t mind spending your data plan or can connect to a Wi-Fi connection.

Downloads will continue on all Netflix premium plans except the subscription plan with ads. So the subscription with ads will be clearly differentiated from the rest of the plans.

Nothing to reproach Netflix for, since from the beginning it has made it clear that this new proposal was not intended to replace any current plan, but rather the idea is to offer a new option to users that complements the offers already in force.