Netflix will release 40 more games in 2023

Since the end of 2021, Netflix has been offering free mobile games to its subscribers, and now the company has announced that it has plans to release an additional 40 games before the end of 2023. With a subscriber base of more than 200 million people, Netflix is looking for new areas of growth and investment in mobile games seems to be one of its bets.

The next releases

Netflix currently has 70 games in development with third-party partners and 16 games in various stages of development at its own game studios. Upcoming releases include:

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace

This exclusive Ubisoft game will be released in April 2022 and will be available on the Netflix platform. It is an action RPG where players can customize their characters and fight hordes of enemies.

Game related to a Netflix series

Netflix is ​​also working on a game related to one of its own series, though no additional details about the game or series in question have been provided.

Monument Valley

In 2024, a new version of the iconic mobile puzzle game Monument Valley, which was first released on Netflix in 2015, will be released. The new version is expected to offer an improved and expanded experience of the original game.

Netflix’s business model for games

Unlike games offered by other services, which are sold separately, Netflix games are offered free to Netflix subscribers. The company has released 55 games so far, all of them without in-app purchases.

Netflix has taken a flexible approach when it comes to agreements with game developers, with each agreement tailored to the game and developer in question. Netflix’s business model for games is similar to that for movies and TV series, in that the company pays flat fees for deals and also covers development costs under the terms of the deal.

What can we expect from the future of games on Netflix?

Netflix’s ultimate goal is to become a world-class game publisher providing must-play games to millions of subscribers around the world. The company has experimented with game promotions via QR codes that appear on the screen while watching shows, always looking for ways to increase awareness of the games and make them more discoverable to subscribers.