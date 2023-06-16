Netflix will open a restaurant on June 30

- Advertisement -

Netflix, a leader in the digital entertainment industry, is famous for its streaming service and has recently entered the world of mobile gaming. Now, in an unexpected twist, the company has announced its foray into the restaurant sector.

Expansion to new frontiers

Netflix has decided to take its presence beyond the screens and enter the food industry with a pop-up restaurant, a limited duration business concept and temporary location, called ‘Netflix Bites’. This bold move marks the company’s first attempt to break into the restaurant business, a natural expansion after its immersive experiences based on its own shows.

A menu full of stars

The main attraction of ‘Netflix Bites’ is its culinary offer, which will be provided by chefs from various cooking series on the platform, including “Chef’s Table,” “Nailed It!” and “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” Visitors will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by famous chefs such as Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai and Andrew Zimmern, among others.

Where and when?

The release of ‘Netflix Bites’ is scheduled for the June 30th, and the restaurant will be open daily from 5 to 10 pm PT. For those who enjoy a good brunch, the restaurant will offer a special menu on weekends from 10 am to 2 pm The venue chosen for this culinary adventure is the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, conveniently located near The Grove, the site where Netflix opened its first pop-up retail store in 2022.

reservations and costs

For those interested in trying out ‘Netflix Bites’ culinary offerings, reservations can be made through their website or Resy, a restaurant booking platform. It is important to note that reservations require a non-refundable deposit of $25 per person, which will be deducted from the final bill.

Meanwhile, on social networks, they are already making fun of saying that they will charge double for those who share their food…