Netflix will launch cheap accounts with ads, what is the reason?

Not long ago we commented that in Netflix they were thinking about the possibility of offering cheaper subscriptions. And the way to achieve this is to include ads in the use of the platform. Well, all this is confirmed, since a manager of the service has indicated that the future is going that way (and there are powerful reasons for it).

The position of Netflix that we are talking about is none other than Reed Hastings, one of the company’s bigwigs, and he has indicated that the company is already seriously evaluating offering the possibility of accessing the streaming content they have by paying less money if is willing to see from time to time advertisements. And, in addition, he has given dates in this regard: this will happen in a year or two at the most.

What has brought Netflix to this point?

Not long ago the platform seemed practically indestructible in its market segment, but things have changed… a lot. On the one hand, they have come new players very powerful such as Disney or Apple (and even merger agreements have strengthened well-known rivals, such as Amazon’s Prime Video and HBO Max). The fact is that things are no longer so simple, since the offer is broader and, by extension, the competition.

He too share accounts has its weight in the reasons: of the 222 million accounts that Netflix has, the company believes that 100 million share users (and hence the tests in regions such as Chile to see if a small sum of money makes that amount download and, at least, you get to earn more money for the advantages of having an “official” profile).

pixabay

Be that as it may, Netflix has announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it has lost subscribers, about 200.00. And, this forces the company to take action on the matter. And these are the cheap accounts with ads and betting on an improvement in technology that allows faster expansion in the gaming segment, where purchases are already made, something that was not expected. You have to grow, and these paths seem the most logical, really.

No data on prices

As Hastings himself has commented, “the use of advertising has already been shown to be positive, and an example is what platforms such as Hulu offer, so there is no doubt that it works”. For now, nothing has been indicated about how much the monthly payment can be, but the logical thing is that it is located in about five or six euros at most, or how the ads will be implemented. But, in the latter case, it is normal for them to exist before starting to see something and, also, at the end so that it is not something especially intrusive. Still, all of this remains to be seen.