Netflix will boost its accessibility features globally

Technology is allowing stories to reach both people who have some type of disability as well as those who speak a different language, serving as an accessibility bridge, which in the case of Netflix, It will be reinforced by expanding its accessibility functions to both more content and more languages, in addition to the new badges that will arrive on the platform to identify programs and movies with audio description (AD) languages ​​and subtitles for people who are deaf and with disabilities. Hard of Hearing (SDH) available.

Netflix is ​​announcing these developments in celebration of World Accessibility Awareness Day, noting that audio description languages ​​and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing will arrive this May in more than 20 supported languages. since Spanish, Portuguese, Korean and French are incorporated into these functions, and that they will also cover more titles in the catalogtaking into account that 40% of users globally use subtitles on a regular basis when accessing their favorite titles.



By expanding our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we hope to give all of our members the ability to see their lives reflected on screen, no matter where you’re from, what language you speak, or what skills you have.

Making content more accessible to everyone

On the other hand, New badges are coming for shows and movies that have AD and SDH features available, both on the web and in the iOS appwhich will facilitate the discovery of content appropriate to the needs.

But in addition, Netflix will launch its first collection of disability-related stories, with more than 50 shows and movies “with characters or stories about people living with disabilities.”

With more than a billion people living with disabilities around the world, the opportunity to tell more inclusive stories and create bonds within our communities through storytelling is tremendous.

As part of the celebration, also there will be screenings of accessibility in selected countries at a global level where AD and SDH capabilities can be tested outside the home environment and ways to make content more accessible can be discussed.

