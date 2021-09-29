Netflix video games are beginning to arrive in Spain: what catalog awaits us?

Almost a month ago we brought you the news that Netflix was deciding to enter the video game market on our mobile phones, through a strategy significantly different from that being adopted by other giants such as Google or Amazon, which have opted for that of the cloud gaming and not so much for the direct download in our terminals. As a result of that path, Netflix brought a new window of video game content to Poland with which to entertain its users thanks to its official application, through some of its own releases, especially based on hits like “Stranger Things”. Now, news is coming from around two more countries that are receiving the same update at this time, to introduce the first titles in both Spain and Italy. The tab is on the way As revealed by the current account specialized in the platform, Netflix Geeked, video games are already reaching all users in Spain and Italy through an update in which a new one will appear as if by magic tab at the bottom of the screen. As you can see in the screenshots attached to the tweet they posted a few hours ago. It shows that, as has happened in other places, Netflix chooses to become a digital video game store where it is possible to download them to our devices on demand and, most importantly, without spending a euro. Remember that this extra in the service has no cost and is included in the price we pay monthly to see series, films and documentaries. The catalog, at the moment, is not very extensive since, as we told you, Netflix has used licensed products of its fictions, as is the case of games inspired by “Stranger Things”. Although it is also possible to see another card development and a more casual one such as Teeter Up, which gives the impression of being a skill development designed specifically for touch screens. It is important to remember that, for now, all the images that have appeared have to do with the Android versions of the Netflix application, since knowing Apple and the restrictions that it applies to those who want to introduce app stores on iOS, it is done It is difficult to imagine that something similar to what the streaming platform has launched could reach an iPhone or an iPad. >