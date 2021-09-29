Netflix unveils its most popular productions for the first time

It is unusual for Netflix to publish audience dataExcept for the rare occasion when something suddenly becomes a hit. Thus, from time to time the great N of VOD launches a statement in which it praises this or that original production, highlighting whether it has been seen by so many people during its first weekend, month or similar in what is a kind of self-promotion. with little rigor.

Self-aggrandizement for the obvious and lacking rigor not only because you have to trust what Netflix says, but because the way they measure the audience is highly debatable. It is enough that two minutes of whatever has been seen for Netflix to count it as a valid reproduction … when it is evident that it is not. It is what they call internally as “initiators” and with that, it seems, is enough for them.

The platform gave an account of this a couple of years ago, explaining in passing how it classifies its customers based on how much they see: the aforementioned initiators they are the ones who watch a movie or series for two minutes and take it away; then there are the observers, who would see at least 70% of the movie or series, but would not finish it; and lastly are the completers, the type of user who sees at least 90% of what he started, when he does not see it in full.

Well, to publicize its audience data outside the walls, Netflix uses the measure that benefits them the most, however misleading it may be, and based on what is seen by the initiators grants one popularity or another to their productions. On this occasion, however, it has also allowed us to see the accumulated history of playing hours, which is also misleading to determine which content is the most viewed on the platform, but at least it provides another yardstick.

Let’s see it in parts. First, the most viewed series and movies on Netflix during the first 28 days of broadcast.

And now, the series and movies that accumulate the most hours of viewing during the first 28 days of broadcast.

In the first case, the measure is misleading because two minutes are not significant at all, and in the second because it does not last the same because the duration of the contents varies a lot according to the format; and they are equally misleading in both cases, first because they do not count series, but seasons, and secondly because instead of 28 days they could have benefited from the total historical reproductions of the completers, or at least of the observers. But put to choose, the second table is more reliable and it shows even in the contents that stand out.

Regarding the latter … Let’s not ask for pears from the elm either: Netflix wants its little bit of quality recognition and that is why it is committed to productions of the type Rome or the Irish, but if the most viewed on the platform are soap operas like The Bridgertons… Well, that Netflix serves the masses, mainly teenagers and young people, who watch its originals: it comes out cheaper and attracts the same fans. Although to be fair, they are action and adventure stories like The Money Heist, Stranger things, The witcher, Extraction (Tyler Rake) or 6 in the shade those that collect the most fruits. So all is not lost.