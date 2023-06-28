Netflix under fire for showing Titanic after OceanGate submarine tragedy

- Advertisement -

Last week, one of the most talked about subjects in the world was the tragedy involving the OceanGate submarine, which resulted in the death of 5 tourists who sought to visit the wreck of the Titanic. For several days, there was a series of searches aimed at finding the submarine and crew, but it was later revealed that it imploded due to water pressure.

Unsurprisingly, the tragedy resulted in a surge in searches for Titanic-related material, including the film directed by James Cameron and its theme song, "My Heart Will Go On," performed by Céline Dion (which was reproduced more 500,000 times on Spotify since searches for the submarine ended). Interestingly, Netflix recently announced that will make the film Titanic available on its platform from July 1st, but this ended up generating criticism of the platform, which is being accused of insensitivity by Internet users.

Some users on social media criticized Netflix for bringing "Titanic" in the wake of the submarine tragedy, with one user stating that "Netflix is ​​pushing the boundaries of decency right now." Many people are accusing the platform of trying to cash in on the Titan submarine deaths by adding "Titanic" to its library. However, Variety spoke to sources familiar with the deal who say the timing of "Titanic"'s arrival on Netflix is ​​a coincidence, as the platform's licensing deals are closed well in advance. Therefore, we can say that Netflix acquired the rights to Titanic long before the submarine tragedy, being just an unfortunate coincidence.