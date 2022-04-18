MobileAndroidTech News

Netflix to release its own mobile card game and related TV series

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Netflix wants to differentiate itself from its growing competition by offering, under the same subscription and at no additional cost, a series of mobile games for the use and enjoyment of its subscribers. In this line, and for the first time, Netflix will release an new mobile game and TV series from the same creators of the popular card game Exploding Kittens.

In this sense, it should be noted that there is already a version of Exploding Kittens available in the official app stores for Android and iOS, although these versions are paid, they will continue to be available, and will be completely independent of the version of Exploding Kittens that Netflix will launch for its own subscribers next May.

This means that players of the original mobile version will not be able to carry over their progress and other assets to the version that Netflix will release next May.

Growing the leisure offer

Netflix version of Exploding Kittens will include two exclusive cards at launch: Radar, which will show players the position of the Explosive Kitten closest to the top of the card pool, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the deck.

Later, new additional cards will be added as well as new dynamics, which will be closely related to the new television series. Netflix clarifies that its new version will maintain the classic gameplay of the original version, and where users will be able to choose both the single player mode and the multiplayer mode.

Regarding the new television series, it is noted that it will be «an adult animated comedy series«, will be produced by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, and will reach the subscribers of the platform throughout the next year (2023).

This move will allow Netflix to test the reaction of the market when linking a new game title with a new television series, but above all, if the television series will allow to get new followers of the game.

As we know, like the rest of the games, Netflix’s version of Exploding Kittens will also have no advertising or in-app purchases, keeping the same access mechanism as the rest of the company’s growing list of mobile games.

Brian Adam
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
