Netflix surprise: “The Sandman” premiered an unpublished chapter with two parts and great actors are added

The Sandman left a large part of the fans of the original story happy with the result. In TechSmart we already told you how was the first season of the series that could have a second edition, but first, gave a big surprise: from this Friday there will be two new stories to see on the platform. They adapt “Dream of a thousand cats” and “Calíope”, two narrative arcs of The Sandman the graphic novel, which were expected for the second season.

“Dream of a thousand cats”, one of the stories, is about a revelation that a cat obtained during a dream and upon entering the kingdom of Morpheus, embarks on a journey to find, precisely, the Lord of dreams. “Calliope”, meanwhile, is one of the nine muses of Greek mythology. In the comics, she represents an old love of Sandman and that will be seen in the story.

Scene from “The Sandman”. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The first of them will be directed by Hisko Hulsing (Undone) and the arrival in the universe of Sandman of sandra oh as The Prophet, James McAvoy as Golden-Haired Man, David Tennant like Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn michael sheen as Paul, Anna Lundberg as Marion, and a guest appearance from Neil Gaiman as Crow/Skull Bird. This will be the animated episode.

On the side of “Calliope”, finally the actress Melissanthi Mahut will play the character as indicated by the leaks of the series. It is directed by Louise Hooper and produced by Gary Steele.

These two were victims of the leaks and much was said about them before and after the premiere of The Sandman. What many speculated is that they had finally cut fragments or were plot arcs that would be used in the next season. Due to the success of the series, Netflix finally decided to release them as an additional episode.

It should not be ruled out that this extra gift is part of the ads for the second season. It would not be strange that they use this event to make the announcement due to the repercussion achieved both in the press and in the general public. Neil Gaiman -and this is very good news- was very happy with the messages and the result of the series.

The Sandman It already has 10 episodes from its first season and an extra two-part episode available on Netflix.

