Netflix Revokes Controversial Queer Animated Series After One Season

In Q Forcea handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ+ superspies embark on extraordinary adventures . However, this was not enough for the streamer to continue with this original 2021 production, released in September of that year. And it’s not surprising that cancel one or another of its titles, since, all, it’s become something of a norm by now for streaming platforms. streaming. What is still unclear is how they determine exactly which production is canceled and which is not. But Q Forceno more.

Interestingly, according to ROtten Tomatoes, Q Force it had a modest viewership rating at almost 80%. However, it does not seem that the series has achieved the expected results, although it had an attractive premise, especially for the LGBTQ community, since the main characters made up a complete team of secret agents belonging to this community. But something didn’t add up.

Main characters of the “Q-Force” series. (Netflix)

What is it about Q Force?

Its plot follows a group of underrated LGBT superspies, which had a gay, James Bond-like figure as their leader named Steve Marywhether (also known as Agent Mary). They all lived trying to prove their value in personal and professional adventures before the American Intelligence Agency (AIA). For this reason, one day Mary made the decision to solve a case that would lead them to obtain the approval of the company, but she did not count on the fact that they would have to add a new member to his team, a heterosexual man.

In this regard, one of the actors behind one of the characters, matt rogerswho was also part of the creation of the script, told the outlet AdWeek in an interview the following: “Some heroes have more pride than others and in Q Force could be seen, this being the first division of queer spies. She really loved it and the good news is that she will always be in Netflix. It didn’t get a second season, but it’s out there and it exists.”

Controversial-Queer-Animated-Series-After-One-Season.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Image from “Q-Force”. (Netflix) Controversial-Queer-Animated-Series-After-One-Season.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The first and only season of Q Force it was made up of 10 episodes and in its pre-launch with the publication of the trailer, its producers met with very polarized reactions. For example, some of them were worried and made it known that they were not sure if the program would be good, since the humor of this “is not for everyone”. However, they were clear that being written, starring and animated by queer people made a difference.

Official “Q-Force” poster. (Netflix)

Q Force it was created by Michael Schur Y Sean Hayes, and they themselves directed it too. This animation won an award at the Critics Choice Awardswhere she was nominated for best animated tv series .

: