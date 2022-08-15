Netflix Reveals Trailer and Release Date for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

This will be the year of William of the Bull in : in addition to premiering its long-awaited stop motion version of pinocchiothe Mexican director is also getting ready to welcome his monsters through the anthology series of which has just revealed new progress and images.

The streaming platform has released the first trailer and the premiere date of this show, which will be released in a particular way and not seen before on said service. In the video that Netflix He launched, del toro explains how each of the individual episodes were created and the creative freedom he and co-showrunner have J. Miles Dale they gave the directors of each installment.

del Toro wrote two of the eight stories in this series. (EFE)

To celebrate Halloweenthe Mexican and the streaming service have decided that the new eight-episode series will be released for four days, with two daily chapters, starting on October 25 and ending on the 28th of the same month.

With the characteristic style that characterizes the Mexican director, this series will be made up of stories selected by the winner of the Oscar that cover various plots within the horror genre. Two of them will be his authorship.

Two daily episodes will be released for four days in a row. (Netflix)

Through these episodes, the viewer will be able to go from the macabre to the magical and fanciful, as well as from the gothic to the grotesque or creepy, all those stories from the team that del toro personally selected.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to show the realities that exist outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-pick and select a bevy of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply inside our minds. just in time for Halloweeneach of these eight stories is a fantastic look inside the cabinet of delights that exists beneath the reality in which we live,” said the Mexican filmmaker in a statement.

David Hewlett as Masson in the episode “Graveyard Rats.” (Netflix)

Along with the progress and the new images, the streaming platform has also revealed the titles, actors and plots of each of the episodes. Below is a summary of these episodes.

Dreams in the Witch House: Rupert Grint (servant), Ismael Cruz-Cordova (The Undoing), DJ Quall’s (turning point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) Y Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy) star in an episode written by Mike Watkins (Origin), based on a story by H. P. Lovecraft and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen).

Lize Johnston as Keziah/Witch in the episode “Dreams in the Witch’s House”. (Netflix)

Graveyard Rats: David Hewlett (the shape of water) stars in a written episode, based on a story of Henry Kuttnerand led by Natalie Vincenzo (in the tall grass).

Lot 36: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) Y Sebastian Roche (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), based on an original story by del toro and directed by William Navarro (The Godfather of Harlem).

A scene from the episode “The Autopsy”. (Netflix)

Pickman’s Model: ben barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) Y oriana lemman (The Whale) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve), based on a story by H. P. Lovecraft and led by Keith Thomas.

The Autopsy: F.Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Y luke roberts (Ransome) will appear in an episode written by David S Goyer (The Sandman), based on a story by michael shea and directed by David Prior (the empty man).

Ben Barnes as Thurber in the episode “Pickman’s Model”. (Netflix)

The Murmuring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), andrew lincoln (The Walking Dead) Y Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written for and based on an original story by del torodirected by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).

The Outside: kate micucci (The Little Hours) Y Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) star in an episode written by Haley Z.Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on a story by Emily Carrol and led by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

A scene from the episode “Lot 36” of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of curiosities” (Netflix)

The Viewing: Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), sofia boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), charlyne (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (peacemaker), Michael Therriat (Locke and Key) Y Saad Siddhi (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Cloths Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart Ahn.

The executive production is in charge of J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), who also serves as co-showrunner and executive produces Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Director of mimic he also serves as the host at the beginning of each episode.

A scene from the episode “The Viewing” of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities”. (Netflix)

Cabinet of Curiosities of William Del Toro is created and produced by the same director and opens on October 25.

