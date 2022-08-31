Netflix reveals the release date of the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu

This film is the return of the filmmaker to film in Mexico after 21 years. ( )

Before Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths reach all corners of the world through Netflix next December 16, the new film by In It will have a limited release in some theaters a few months before and the streaming company has revealed the dates.

Through a statement, the online platform announced that the new film by the winner of the Oscar will be released in theaters all over Mexico on October 27, followed by a limited theatrical release of USA, Spain Y Argentina on November 4, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 18.

New art that Netflix revealed of “Bardo”. (Netflix)

Along with the announcement of the release dates, Netflix He also revealed a new art of the film in which the Mexican is the protagonist. In addition, the poster reiterates that the feature film will compete for the golden lion at the 79th edition of Venice International Film Festival.

Bardthe film shot in Mexicois together with Argentina, 1985of Santiago Miterthe other Latin American film that will compete at the Mostra de Venice which starts this Wednesday and ends until September 10. They will parade through the legendary venetian lidoveteran authors such as Gonzalez Inarritu and the american Darren Aronofsk, next to young people who make their debut in the different sections.

In Mexico, the film will premiere in theaters on October 27. (Netflix)

Inarritufive times winner of the Academy Awardwill present his new work that is defined by himself as “an epic, immersive and visually surprising experience that contrasts with the moving and intimate personal journey of the protagonist”.

The film focuses on Silverioa renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who lives in The Angels, who, after receiving a prestigious international award, is forced to return to his home country, unaware that this simple journey will take him to an existential limit. The absurdity of his memories and fears infiltrate his present, filling his daily life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

The feature film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho. (Netflix)

Upon his arrival in the country where he was born, the protagonist will face universal and at the same time intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deep family ties he shares with his wife and children. What it means to be human in these peculiar times.

the mexican actor Daniel Gimenez Cacho interprets Silverio Range in this feature film which was shot on 65mm by award nominee Oscar Darius Chondji (Se7en) and written by Inarritu Y Nicholas Giacobone (Oscar-winning screenplay Birdman or the unexpected virtue of ignorance).

The film will compete for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival that will take place this week. (AP/Francois Mori)

Bard is Iñárritu’s first film shot in Mexico since Loves Dogs in 2000. The film features production design by Oscar-winning Mexican artist Eugene Caballero (The Pan’s Labyrinth) and the costume design of Anna Terraces (Rome).

