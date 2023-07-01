Netflix removes the cheapest account in Canada, is it a notice to surfers?

- Advertisement -

Netflix it continues to surprise users with changes to its policies and subscription options (and this is the case in almost every corner of the world). After announcing in February a price increase when sharing accounts between households in many regions, now the streaming platform has decided completely remove the basic plan for Canadian subscribers in Canada.

As reported by The Winnipeg Free Press, the platform has made this decision and intends to implement it almost imminently. Obviously, this only affects the North American country at the moment, but knowing the way Netflix works, It is not at all ruled out that the same thing happens in other places like the US and even Spain. Therefore, you have to be vigilant.

What is known at the moment

Those who currently have a basic Netflix plan do not have to worry about anything, since the option is maintained for them. However, if you decide to change to another plan or close your account, you will no longer be able to access that subscription level. New users will also not be able to choose the basic option, while existing subscribers on other plans will lose the opportunity to switch to the basic plan “in the near future.”

It must be said that, in Canada, the basic plan costs CAD 9.99, while the basic plan with ads costs CAD 5.99, the standard CAD 16.49 and the premium CAD 20.99. Netflix, with the decision to remove the basic plan, the platform pushes more customers towards an ad-filled viewing experience or, failing that, to pay more than they had intended. And the reason is simple: accounts with ads are very beneficial for Netflix’s finances.

Here’s an example of what we’re saying: During the first quarter of 2023 in the United States, the Basic plan with ads generated more revenue per user than the Standard plan. This discrepancy persisted despite the fact that the plan with ads is priced at $6.99, compared to $15.49 for the standard plan. Therefore, in the VOD service they have it quite clear.

Will this affect other regions?

At the moment, there is no indication that Netflix will remove the basic plan from other markets, but if you want to avoid paying more or seeing ads, this could be the time to go for the more basic plan. for what it could happen.

These changes to Netflix’s subscription options reflect your Constant search for new strategies to maximize your income and satisfy the demands of its users. While some may welcome the option of a lower-priced plan with ads, others may prefer to stay on the basic plan to avoid ad interruptions.