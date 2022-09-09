Netflix releases teaser for ‘Glass Union’ movie

released a teaser for the film ‘ Union’ which is the sequel to ‘Knives Out’ (Knives Out) released in 2019. The predecessor hit theaters before streaming services. However, the new production will take a different path, as the company has acquired the rights to the franchise.

One of the points that drew attention in the first film was the cast, which was presented with several popular names. For example, the first work had the presence of actors like Chris Evans (who has acted as Captain America in the Marvel films) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Another actor present since the first production is Daniel Craig (famous for acting in the 007 films). Now, he returns to the role of Detective Blanc, who will act on a cruise that has a murder-themed game. The host of the tour is the character of Edward Norton and as is to be expected, things are not going to go very well in this story.

- Advertisement - The production will again have a cast with several stars in addition to the two actors mentioned. That way, those who liked the first movie may be interested in seeing the new title that will have people like Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Leslie Odom Jr. This is another of the news from Netflix, which this month intends to bring mobile games to its catalog. The movie ‘Glass Union: A Knives Out Mystery’, meanwhile, will be available on the platform around Christmas, reaching its subscribers on December 23rd. YouTube Music free now lets you listen to the music uploaded on connected devices And you, what do you expect from this film? Did you watch the first title? Tell it in the comments!