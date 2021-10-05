Netflix receives two of the most anticipated functions in recent months on Android

In this desynchronized panorama that we live from apps, it is very common to find that the functions that reach Android are not yet available on iOS and vice versa, as in this case in which Netflix has decided to match the functionality of its two platforms to mobile devices. And the truth is that the Americans have taken their time. This is the case, for example, of that “let’s have a laugh” that the platform introduced a few months ago as a way to consume small content inspired by social networks such as TikTok. In essence, they were small video fragments, vertically, where it is possible to enjoy funny moments from some Netflix series or movies. A practically instantaneous way of having a little laugh at the cost of a funny gag that could open the doors of that fiction to begin to see it. At the moment it reaches the US, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia. You’re lost? Netflix helps you The other function that is beginning to reach all Android phones, tablets and installations is to ask Netflix to help us by choosing what we can watch. This sort of “I’m going to get lucky” is the last resort when everyone else fails. That is, we did not find anything, no one in our circle of friends recommends what to see and we only hope that it is the platform itself that guides us. As you can imagine, so that Netflix can refine the recommendations, there is nothing like letting it look at our history of reproductions, in the relish with which we have seen some of those series and movies at once, and from there, make a kind of a prediction about what we might like to continue watching. In this way we always have something to do when we enter the Android application. These changes come practically a few days after that same version of Netflix for Android receives the first games through a new tab that should appear at the bottom. Spain has become, along with Poland, one of the pilot countries where this new leg of a company that seems to take videogames seriously. Not surprisingly, in the last few hours it has been known that they have acquired a studio (Night School Studio) with which they will develop new releases from now on. We will see how the bet goes, having seen the results obtained by Google and its Stadia. >